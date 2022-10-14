Hokies aim to balance need for growth, results

BLACKSBURG – Miami almost certainly will not try to run the ball as much as Pittsburgh did against Virginia Tech. Not with an NFL prospect at quarterback, and not after gaining close to 500 yards through the air just a week ago.

The Hokies know that. Still, to them, that’s irrelevant. Run defense is so fundamental to this program, so vital to what its coach believes in, that it had to be the emphasis throughout practice this week.

That’s the balance Tech is trying to strike as it welcomes the Hurricanes for a 12:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Lane Stadium: aiming to win games while also building the long-term foundation of what this team wants to be.

What happened last week, with Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda rushing for a school-record 320 yards, remained the chief motivator in practice.

“We sure worked on it,” Tech coach Brent Pry said. “It’s been a two-week deal trying to get these guys to step on toes and get body on body. It’s challenging because you’re not tackling live at practice. You can’t afford to. You barely can afford to do it in preseason camp anymore, but we’re certainly working on it.”

Pry was disappointed in the pursuit angles his defensive backs took on Abanikanda’s longer runs. But at its core, the issue is one of physicality and technique at the line of scrimmage.

“If you don’t sink your hips and you don’t bend your knees and you try to tackle high, it’s not a good fit,” Pry said. “Your chances of making that tackle aren’t near as good. You’ve got guys sticking arms out instead of getting body on body. You’ve got to take that extra step to get into to position to make a good tackle, especially when you’re trying to tackle good people.”

Pry has been stuffing fingers in the leaky dam all season. Whether it’s penalties, offensive miscues or the run-defense and special teams issues that emerged against Pitt, every week seems to present a new challenge.

His message to the team is that he doesn’t want to see the same mistakes twice. He wants growth. And this week, that means he wants to see much-improved tackling.

“We’re a lot closer than it seems from the fan base, like how it looks on TV,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “We’ll watch the plays after the game and there’s just a few that are make-or-breaks from us being in the game the whole game or not.”

To stay in this one, the Hokies will have to disrupt the timing of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Although the 6-foot-4, strong-armed sophomore has been inconsistent this season, ESPN projected this past summer that he would go 10th in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s coming off his finest performance yet – a 496-yard, three-touchdown effort in last week’s loss to North Carolina. His biggest struggles have come when opponents have pressured him, which hasn’t been a strength of the Hokies in recent weeks.

“We’ve got to be on edges more,” Pry said. “To me, we’re too thick on guys. And we’ve got to make them move their feet. The whole deal with pass rush is getting those guys off balance, and we’re not doing that well enough right now.”

Among those drilling their pass-rushing techniques this week was Tech defensive end Jaylen Griffin. The sixth-year senior knows this is his last shot at the Hurricanes – and a sellout crowd will be on hand to see it – but Tech’s focus is opponent-neutral.