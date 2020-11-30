Hokies backup QB Quincy Patterson II will transfer

Quincy Patterson II is leaving the Virginia Tech football program.
The redshirt sophomore backup quarterback has been used primarily as a rusher, particularly in short-yardage situations, this season.
“Through thought, prayer and countless discussions with my parents and other important people in my life, I felt it was in my best interest to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Patterson said in a message he shared on Twitter. “Despite the weird timing, my decision wasn’t made hastily.”
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Chicago native has played in 13 games during the past three seasons, starting last year’s road loss at Notre Dame and serving as Hendon Hooker’s backup this year, with Braxton Burmeister injured.
Patterson finishes his Virginia Tech career 22 for 52 for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 74 teams for 333 yards and three scores.
Patterson thanked the Hokies’ staff, especially coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, “for giving me an unbelievable opportunity to do what I love at such a high level.”
Fuente said he’s had multiple conversations with Patterson about this possibility and was effusive in his praise for the former Elite 11 quarterback prospect.
“I just want to publicly thank Quincy for his time here. Just a fantastic young man,” Fuente said Monday. “He played a vital role in our football team. Quincy knows how I feel about him and his folks. We stand ready to help him in any way we can moving forward. I'm sure when the news hits his phone will be blowing up with a lot of people trying to find out about him and our phones will be blowing up too. We'll have nothing but great things to say about him moving forward. I look forward to watching him play and watching him get on the field on a more consistent basis.”
Fuente also said the rest of the Tech quarterbacks are now healthy and available for Saturday night’s game against No. 3 Clemson. The Hokies have lost three straight games, most recently falling 47-14 at Pittsburgh before last weekend’s open date.
Burmeister, the Oregon transfer, has spent the past few weeks recovering from broken toes he suffered when one of his offensive linemen stepped on his foot in practice.
“He smashed the snot out of them,” said Fuente.
Knox Kadum, a former JMU commit, will be the team’s third-string quarterback.
Fuente also announced that redshirt freshman wide receiver Darryle Simmons would also be transferring, joining Elijah Bowick, who put his name into the NCAA portal last week.