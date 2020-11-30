Hokies backup QB Quincy Patterson II will transfer

Quincy Patterson II is leaving the Virginia Tech football program.

The redshirt sophomore backup quarterback has been used primarily as a rusher, particularly in short-yardage situations, this season.

“Through thought, prayer and countless discussions with my parents and other important people in my life, I felt it was in my best interest to enter my name in the transfer portal,” Patterson said in a message he shared on Twitter. “Despite the weird timing, my decision wasn’t made hastily.”

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Chicago native has played in 13 games during the past three seasons, starting last year’s road loss at Notre Dame and serving as Hendon Hooker’s backup this year, with Braxton Burmeister injured.

Patterson finishes his Virginia Tech career 22 for 52 for 359 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed 74 teams for 333 yards and three scores.

Patterson thanked the Hokies’ staff, especially coach Justin Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen, “for giving me an unbelievable opportunity to do what I love at such a high level.”

Fuente said he’s had multiple conversations with Patterson about this possibility and was effusive in his praise for the former Elite 11 quarterback prospect.