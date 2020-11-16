Hokies coach Justin Fuente says coaches who guide programs safely through 2020 deserve a pat on the back ... and he's right

Both coaches’ answers serve as frank reminders of the fragile nature of this year’s season. The Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech game was one of 15 postponed or canceled this past week due to the virus.

At the same time, from South Carolina, came a stark reminder that, despite all that college football programs are dealing with during the pandemic, it’s still business-as-usual, too. The Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp after a loss to Mississippi dropped his team to 2-5 this season.

He didn’t bungle COVID protocols or oversee a program that allowed an outbreak to endanger campus health and safety. He went 28-30 in five seasons, though, and that was enough for South Carolina to make a change, even though it will reportedly cost the school about $15 million to buy out his contract.

It’s a reality other coaches, including Fuente, said they understand.

“I’m just going to tell you that when you take the field, it counts, whether it’s during a pandemic or not, and we all know that,” said Fuente, whose team has lost back-to-back games and sits at 4-4. “You’ve got to understand that when you take the field, whether it’s a pandemic or you’ve got guys out or whatever it is, they’re going to keep score and it’s going to count.”