Hokies coach Justin Fuente says coaches who guide programs safely through 2020 deserve a pat on the back ... and he's right

As he spoke to the media late Monday morning, Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente reminded reporters that the cliché one-day-at-a-time approach so many coaches ritualistically espouse is now, really, the only practical way to navigate this college football season.
“I took my 30th COVID test today,” said Fuente. “Hopefully, I’ll get the text message like I’ve gotten 29 times before that says I get to keep coming to work.”
Fuente’s team got to work Sunday preparing for its next game, this Saturday at Pittsburgh. Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi understands full well what his Tech counterpart was referencing. Narduzzi’s team had to postpone its game last weekend against Georgia Tech because of COVID-19 issues within both programs.
Pittsburgh, which paused all football related activities Thursday, tested its players Sunday afternoon and is hoping that when the results come in later Monday, it will be able to resume practicing Tuesday. It hopes to be able to host the Hokies on Saturday.
“You don't know. You don't know until really Friday at midnight or Saturday morning when you wake up, you get your text message that says, ‘Hey, everything's good,’” said Narduzzi. “We expect to play Virginia Tech this weekend. That's the expectations. Our kids were miserable this weekend. I was miserable sitting at home watching everybody else play.”
Both coaches’ answers serve as frank reminders of the fragile nature of this year’s season. The Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech game was one of 15 postponed or canceled this past week due to the virus.
At the same time, from South Carolina, came a stark reminder that, despite all that college football programs are dealing with during the pandemic, it’s still business-as-usual, too. The Gamecocks fired coach Will Muschamp after a loss to Mississippi dropped his team to 2-5 this season.
He didn’t bungle COVID protocols or oversee a program that allowed an outbreak to endanger campus health and safety. He went 28-30 in five seasons, though, and that was enough for South Carolina to make a change, even though it will reportedly cost the school about $15 million to buy out his contract.
It’s a reality other coaches, including Fuente, said they understand.
“I’m just going to tell you that when you take the field, it counts, whether it’s during a pandemic or not, and we all know that,” said Fuente, whose team has lost back-to-back games and sits at 4-4. “You’ve got to understand that when you take the field, whether it’s a pandemic or you’ve got guys out or whatever it is, they’re going to keep score and it’s going to count.”
At rival UVA, Bronco Mendenhall said it’s irrelevant to ask if firing a coach based on wins and losses during a pandemic is reasonable.
“I'm not sure that any of us as college football coaches ever signed up for reasonable,” said Mendenhall, whose team has won back-to-back games and is 3-4. “From the minute we played our first game to now where (two head coaches have been fired during the pandemic), that it's just a reminder of what's valued, regardless of circumstance in the world of college football.”
With losses early in the year to Clemson, Miami, North Carolina State and Wake Forest, Mendenhall’s club isn’t in contention for a spot in the ACC title game. Realistically, with losses to Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest, Fuente’s team isn’t either.
It begs the question: What does the rest of the season mean if you’re a team out of contention for the national championship or a league title?
Two more players at Tech – linebacker Keshon Artis and defensive end Zion Debose – have opted out for the remainder of the season, Fuente said Monday. That’s part of a trend nationwide – Louisville running back Javian Hawkins, the ACC’s leading rusher, announced Monday he won’t play again in 2020.
Still, as the virus continues to surge nationwide, football games are postponed and questions arise about the feasibility of starting college basketball later this month, Fuente and Mendenhall agree that safely guiding their programs onto the field 11 or 12 times, if they are selected for and elect to play in a bowl game this season, while keeping their players and staff healthy and safe, would be a success-story in its own right.
“Absolutely, and I don’t think it’s got anything to do with cover-2 or post routes,” said Fuente. “If we find a way to navigate through it, and these kids get to play ball, although it’s under unfamiliar circumstances, and everybody’s healthy, I would say everybody deserves an atta boy.”