Thirty years ago this fall, Virginia Tech’s football program commenced an historic reversal. Reeling from a 2-8-1 season, the Hokies finished 9-3, won the Independence Bowl and defeated two ranked opponents for the first time in school history.

Such was the launch of 25 consecutive winning seasons in Blacksburg, sustained excellence that elevated Tech to national prominence and landed venerable coach Frank Beamer in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Are the 2023 Hokies, fresh off a 3-8 year in Brent Pry’s head-coaching debut, positioned to even approach 1993’s turnaround?

Nine wins certainly feel like a stretch, and in these unsettled times of realignment madness and roster instability, projecting any program to commence a generational run of winning seasons is perilous.

But bowl eligibility in 2023 isn’t unfeasible. After all, 6-6 isn’t a very high bar.

The question becomes whether Tech can elevate to consistent relevance in the ACC, or whatever home the program resides in after the television networks finish vaporizing the traditional conference structure.

Optimism, even if cautious, is a summer perennial for most programs, and the Hokies are no different.

“We’re back,” fifth-year defensive tackle Josh Fuga said at the ACC’s preseason gathering last month in Charlotte. “Virginia Tech is back.”

Tuesday afternoon in Blacksburg, Fuga elaborated. He said Pry and a like-minded staff have re-established a winning “culture” based on cornerstones such as accountability, communication and attention to detail. He said “everyone” has “bought in.”

All well and good. Players buying what coaches are selling, culturally and schematically, are essential. But so are dudes, offensive tackles who protect the quarterback’s backside, edge rushers who disrupt opposing offenses, receivers who own 50-50 balls and, of course, a dependable quarterback.

The Hokies lacked all of the above last season, and Pry offered a jarring evaluation. He said Vanderbilt had more gifted skill players in 2011 than Tech in ’22.

Understand that the Commodores were reeling from 27 losing seasons in 28 years when James Franklin took over as head coach and hired Pry as co-defensive coordinator. Then a first-time big whistle, Franklin steered them to a school-record three consecutive bowls and a 24-15 mark before heading to Penn State.

“We’re in a much better place currently,” Pry said Tuesday. “There’s more guys that can make more plays at more positions. We’re not where we need to be, and we’re still young with some of those players I’m talking about, but I feel better about the opportunity to make plays. I feel better about the opportunity to be competitive with the personnel we have than last year at this time.”

Incoming transfers such as receivers Ali Jennings, Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton, running back Bhayshul Tuten, cornerback Derrick Canteen and defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland need to contribute. Incumbent quarterback Grant Wells and/or Baylor transfer Kyron Drones need to emerge. Linebackers Keli Lawson and Jaden Keller and center Kaden Moore need to fulfill their potential.

If they do, and if Tech’s promising recruiting class materializes on signing day, maybe Pry is on to something.

There are parallels between Beamer circa 1992-93 and Pry in 2022-23.

# The ’92 Hokies lost five games by four points or less. Last season, Tech dropped four contests by six points or less.

# Dismissals and attrition equated to four new assistant coaches in ’93, including the accomplished defensive coordinator Phil Elmassian, plus the promotion of Rickey Bustle to offensive coordinator. Pry didn’t fire any assistants this offseason but hired offensive line coach Ron Crook to replace Joe Rudolph (Notre Dame) and running backs coach Elijah Brooks to replace Brad Glenn (Cincinnati).

# Maurice DeShazo returned as starting quarterback in ’93 after a year in which his passer rating was a dismal 113.9. His rating ballooned to 157.5 in ’93, and the Hokies averaged 37.1 points per game, then a program record.

Wells’ rating last season was 117.5, and he’s convinced the combination of personal development and added weapons will produce better results.

“We have the pieces to get back to the Virginia Tech that this place deserves,” Wells said.

Courtesy of donors, athletic director Whit Babcock and university president Tim Sands, Pry believes he is also accumulating the resources necessary to reverse the trajectory of a program that’s finished below .500 four of the last five seasons.

The first example Pry cites is this summer’s hiring of Kelsey Vinson as football’s director of sports science. Pry’s overhaul of the Hokies' training camp schedule is based in part on Vinson’s data analysis.

“We don’t have to match Ohio State’s budget, we don’t have to match Penn State’s budget, but we have to be competitive enough,” Pry said. “There can’t be such a shortcoming that it’s impactful from a negative standpoint, so there’s a big commitment to making sure we’re doing things the right way, the necessary way to compete at this level.”

A graduate assistant at Virginia Tech for the 1995 and ’96 seasons, Pry has assembled a staff replete with program alums such as J.C. Price, Pierson Prioleau, Xavier Adibi and Jarrett Ferguson.

“There (are) a lot of people in our organization that have won championships at Virginia Tech,” Pry said. “We know what it looks like, and that carries a lot of weight with our football team.”

