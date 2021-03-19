Hokies lament missed opportunity, but celebrate big performances in tourney loss to Gators

“It was a crazy feeling,” he said. “Everybody’s dream to hit a big shot.”

In that dream, the shot leads to victory, of course.

But Friday, the Gators outscored Tech 11-6 in the extra period, a stanza that saw the Hokies lose both junior forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts to foul-outs. A clearly-frustrated Aluma fired a towel to the ground and stormed away from the court when the final buzzer sounded in the overtime.

“Getting here is a significant achievement and one that we're proud of, but I had a really good team that I thought could advance and move along, and we didn't today, and that's frustrating,” said Young. “We'll seethe over that for a while.”

The game was still tight in the final seconds until Florida sophomore guard Tre Mann hit a contested 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left in the overtime.

On Wednesday, Mann said he didn’t know much yet about Virginia Tech, his Florida team’s first-round opponent in the NCAA tournament. Saturday, with his big 3-pointer, the Gainesville, Fla. native playing for his hometown team made sure the Hokies knew all about him.

Mann’s big shot helped Florida outlast a Virginia Tech team that controlled the first 33 minutes of the game.