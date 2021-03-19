Hokies lament missed opportunity, but celebrate big performances in tourney loss to Gators

INDIANAPOLIS – Nahiem Alleyne said he felt nervous before Friday’s first-round NCAA tournament game against Florida and disappointed after it.
In between, the Virginia Tech sophomore guard was undeniably sensational.
Alleyne scored a career-high 28 points, the second-most ever for a Hokies player in the NCAA tournament, but it wasn’t enough as seventh-seeded Florida downed 10th-seeded Tech 75-70 in overtime.
“I’m not going to lie, I was a little nervous at first,” said Alleyne. “At the same time, when the ball tipped up, all the nerves go away.”
Alleyne’s long, game-tying 3-pointer with 1.4 to play sent the game into overtime.
“He's had a great year, another one,” said second-year Tech coach Mike Young. “And to do it on this stage, to do it against the Florida Gators, he was terrific. He had a great look and a great bounce about him.”
After Florida junior forward Anthony Duruji missed a pair of free throws with seven seconds to go, Alleyne brought the ball up, then pulled up for a long, rhythm 3-pointer that tied the game 64-64, keeping the Hokies’ hopes alive.
The play had been designed to get the ball to sophomore guard Tyrece Radford, who finished with 18 points. But Florida’s defense shaded to Radford’s side of the court, so Alleyne decided to keep the ball.
“It was a crazy feeling,” he said. “Everybody’s dream to hit a big shot.”
In that dream, the shot leads to victory, of course.
But Friday, the Gators outscored Tech 11-6 in the extra period, a stanza that saw the Hokies lose both junior forwards Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts to foul-outs. A clearly-frustrated Aluma fired a towel to the ground and stormed away from the court when the final buzzer sounded in the overtime.
“Getting here is a significant achievement and one that we're proud of, but I had a really good team that I thought could advance and move along, and we didn't today, and that's frustrating,” said Young. “We'll seethe over that for a while.”
The game was still tight in the final seconds until Florida sophomore guard Tre Mann hit a contested 3-pointer with 23.4 seconds left in the overtime.
On Wednesday, Mann said he didn’t know much yet about Virginia Tech, his Florida team’s first-round opponent in the NCAA tournament. Saturday, with his big 3-pointer, the Gainesville, Fla. native playing for his hometown team made sure the Hokies knew all about him.
Mann’s big shot helped Florida outlast a Virginia Tech team that controlled the first 33 minutes of the game.
The Hokies (15-7) led for all but 45 seconds in the first half, their defense – led by senior point guard Wabissa Bede – setting the tone against the Gators from the onset. Florida’s first possession nearly resulted in a shot-clock violation, a whistle it avoided when Mann hoisted a desperation 3 that missed its mark just ahead of the horn.
It was how much of the first half played out.
“I thought we guarded really well,” said Young. “The pace that we were looking for, everything was in place.”
Offensively, with sophomore guard Jalen Cone still sidelined with an ankle injury, Tech needed to find another source of 3-point pop off its bench. Sophomore guard Hunter Cattoor doesn’t possess Cone’s frog-like vertical jump or array of moves to create his own shot, but as a catch-and-shoot option, he can certainly suffice.
Friday, he hit his first three attempts from beyond the arc to help the Hokies open up a 19-11 lead with 10:35 to play in the half.
Tech led 33-27 at the break.
Florida spent much of the second half fighting its way to within a shot against the Hokies, only to have the lead push back to four or six points almost immediately.
With 13 minutes to play, Aluma threw a cross court pass and Florida guard Tyree Appleby collided with Aluma’s elbow on the follow through, drawing blood and sending Appleby to the Gators’ locker room, and leaving Aluma wincing in pain, as well.
Aluma returned but Appleby did not.
After a Cattoor 3 rattled around the rim and popped out with Tech up 52-51 with 5:38 to play, Florida finally took its first lead of the second half.
Junior forward Colin Castleton, a Michigan transfer, hit a pair of free-throws with 5:14 to go to put the Gators up 53-52. Tech’s offense went cold, relying on rushed jumpers in the lane from Radford and Alleyne as Florida’s switching made space to shoot 3s difficult to come by.
Until Alleyne – who said a technical foul he was whistled for in the first half added to his motivation – needed one to send the game to overtime.
“We lost the game so, that doesn’t really matter to me,” he said. “Yeah, I had a big shot but I wish we won the game first.”
Adding to that disappointment, the daunting two-seed that was looming in the next round – Ohio State – was upset Friday by Oral Roberts.
