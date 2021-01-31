Hokies looking for more than victory over rivals

The Hokies were picked 11th in the ACC’s preseason media poll. But they are off to their best ACC start through nine games with their 7-2 league mark eclipsing their 6-3 ACC start in the 2006-07 season.

Tech has matched the number of ACC wins it recorded last season.

The Hokies are 2-0 since Radford was indefinitely suspended from the team Monday in the wake of his arrest by Blacksburg police a day earlier.

“Coach had told us, ‘Next man up,’” Aluma said. “Everyone on this team can play.”

Radford was the team’s second-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder at the time of his suspension.

“I care for him,” Young said. “We’re moving in a good direction there.

“For this team to come back after a tough occurrence, to go to Notre Dame and win and to beat Virginia in here tonight, is a real feather in their cap.”

Aluma was 10 of 15 from the field Saturday after having gone 7 of 26 from the field the previous three games combined (with all three games having been on the road).

“Just trying to get my touch back,” Aluma said. “I’d been missing little bunnies. Just trying to finish those. … I was trying to be aggressive.”