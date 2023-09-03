BLACKSBURG — Feeling charitable or stern, Virginia Tech football faithful? Since it’s early in the season, and the academic year for that matter, shouldn’t the grading skew lenient?

Sure, like old-school editors often did with my copy, you could wear out a red pen highlighting the flaws in the Hokies’ 36-17 opening victory over Old Dominion at sold-out Lane Stadium. And second-year head coach Brent Pry and his staff undoubtedly will have such moments when they review the tape.

But there was plenty to compliment.

Start with ball security. Last season’s opening debacle at ODU was rooted in Tech’s five turnovers, but Saturday the Hokies were clean. Moreover, they created three takeaways of their own, an interception by Dorian Strong and fumbles recovered by Nasir Peoples and Josh Fuga — Derrick Canteen and Peoples caused those fumbles.

Also clean: The Hokies committed only four penalties, albeit half of them targeting ejections incurred by Jalen Stroman and Pheldarius Payne. But that's exponentially better than last season's 15-flag opener, a 20-17 setback to the Monarchs in Pry's head-coaching debut.

Most clean Saturday was the pocket for Grant Wells. Tech’s quarterback, who threw four picks at ODU a year ago, was not sacked. Conversely, ODU’s Grant Wilson absorbed five sacks, two by Antwaun Powell-Ryland.

Powell-Ryland and Canteen are among the many incoming transfers the Hokies need to produce, and produce this group did.

Most visible: Each of Wells’ three longest completions was to a transfer, 34 yards each to Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton, and 44 yards to Ali Jennings. Lane (one) and Jennings (two) also accounted for all of Wells’ touchdown passes.

Tech ranked 111th nationally last season with 12 pass completions of at least 30 yards. So three on one night have to encourage offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen.

"They were in my ear the entire game trying to (get me to) throw the ball," Wells said of his receivers. "Anytime you have that happen, it’s a pretty good time.”

“As a room, we showed a glimpse of what we can be,” Lane said.

At 5-foot-11, Lane is 3 inches shorter than ODU defensive back Tahj Ra-El. But he went over Ra-El along the Tech sideline for a leaping, 34-yard catch that moved the Hokies to the Monarchs’ 12 late in the second quarter. ’Twas the catch of the night, and two snaps later, Wells lofted a precise, 10-yard pass to Jennings in the right corner of the end zone for a 16-7 lead.

Lane also showed a burst while returning two punts for a combined 20 yards.

“First of all, we’re getting our scholarship money out of him,” Pry said of Lane. “... He is an exceptional young man, and I think all the guys look to him. He’s been the most consistent playmaker in our offense ... and he showed that again tonight.”

And lest you forget last season’s rookie punt returner: Tucker Holloway broke a 66-yarder in the fourth quarter.

The Hokies had no such success running the football, and weren’t much better stopping the run. This against an opponent that may, at season’s end, be judged the weakest on Tech’s schedule.

Season-opener or not, that’s a problem.

Factoring out a 24-yard loss on a botched punt snap, ODU rushed for 225 yards on 42 carries, an average of 5.4 per attempt. Five different Monarchs had runs of at least 10 yards, and on several occasions, simple fakes created yawning gaps in the middle of the field.

“I was disappointed in our run defense, for sure,” Pry said.

On Tuesday, Pry spoke of how invested players and coaches are in elevating Tech’s running attack. There were no returns on that investment Saturday. Indeed, the Hokies’ 2.5 yards per carry were worse than last year’s paltry 3.1.

Pry attributed the deficiency to the Monarchs crowding the line of scrimmage, but for all of Tech’s effective pass protection, the run blocking was sub-standard. A Wells scamper of 10 yards was the longest of the Hokies’ 43 rushes, and that won’t be good enough moving forward.

“There will be some light-hearted moments before we get into the film,” Pry said, “but there will be plenty to correct and plenty to work on. Pretty long way to go to be the team we can be.”

No doubt. As season-openers go, give it a C-plus.

