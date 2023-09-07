Virginia Tech couldn’t have scripted a better opening scene for its 2017 football season. Fresh off an ACC Coastal Division title, the Hokies defeated West Virginia in the border rivals’ first clash since 2005.

Staged at the Washington Commanders’ stadium, the game showcased ranked teams and earned an exclusive Sunday night television window. Rookie quarterback Josh Jackson gave the audience a show, too, accounting for 336 yards of offense and two touchdowns in Tech’s 31-24 victory.

The Hokies haven’t beaten a Power Five non-conference opponent since. Moreover, they have not authored such a win at home since Tyrod Taylor’s last-minute touchdown pass to Dyrell Roberts toppled Nebraska in 2009.

Tech can end both droughts Saturday against visiting Purdue. The following week at Rutgers, the Hokies will seek their first non-conference Power Five road conquest since 2016 at Notre Dame.

To be fair, non-league opportunities versus the Power Five are limited to 1-2 a year, but Tech’s eight consecutive losses in those contests — three to Notre Dame, a pair to WVU and bowls against Oklahoma State, Kentucky and Maryland — mirror the program’s decline.

After defeating West Virginia in 2017, the Hokies routed Delaware, East Carolina and Old Dominion by a combined 129-17 and ascended to No. 12 in the Associated Press poll. Jackson was a thriving redshirt freshman quarterback, and second-year coach Justin Fuente was seemingly the ideal successor to Hall of Famer Frank Beamer.

The future was bright. Until it wasn’t.

Think how differently the program might have been viewed if...

In 2019, Tech was one stop away from becoming the first ACC team ever to beat a ranked Notre Dame squad in South Bend, Indiana. But after converting two fourth downs on their final drive of 18 plays and 87 yards, the Fighting Irish scored a touchdown with 29 seconds remaining to escape 21-20.

The Belk Bowl less than two months later was an eerie sequel. Trailing by six points, Kentucky marched 85 yards on 18 plays, scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left, scored again on a fumble return as time expired and won 37-30.

Close those games, and the Hokies are 10-3 instead of 8-5.

Fuente’s last season, 2021, had two similarly painful defeats.

With a first-and-goal at West Virginia’s 3 and the fourth-quarter clock ticking inside 2:00, Tech failed to score and lost 27-21 on the road. Three weeks later in Blacksburg, the Hokies squandered an 8-point lead in the final 2:30 to fall 32-29.

Would Tech have fired Fuente in mid-November if the Hokies had been 7-3 instead of 5-5? Or after an 8-4 regular season? Perhaps, but the inability to close games on big stages certainly contributed to his demise.

Saturday’s noon kickoff on ESPN2 is not a big stage, but perception matters, and defeating a Big Ten squad would be a meaningful step in Tech's rebuild.

Purdue hasn’t finished among the AP’s Top 25 in two decades and last played in a New Year’s Six Bowl, the Rose, in January 2001, the farewell game of Drew Brees’ college career. Yes, the Boilermakers are reigning Big Ten West champs — they were 6-3 in conference — but last week at home they lost to Fresno State 39-35.

A rookie head coach, formerly a Big Ten defensive coordinator, stumbling in his debut to a Group of Five opponent? Sound familiar, Hokies faithful?

That was Tech’s Brent Pry, an ex-Penn State DC, last season at Old Dominion. And that was Purdue’s Ryan Walters, previously Illinois’ DC, last week.

Pry and Walters were the respective coordinators in 2021 when Illinois survived Penn State 20-18 in a record nine overtimes, but here’s guessing Saturday’s matchup comfortably exceeds the two touchdowns scored in that affair.

Purdue’s Hudson Card, a Texas transfer from the same Austin high school as Baker Mayfield, passed for 254 yards and two scores against Fresno State without an interception. Indeed, he’s thrown only two picks in 224 college attempts.

Tech’s Grant Wells has been interception-prone, with 31 picks among his 1,075 college passes, but he’s tossed only two in his last 157. Saturday versus ODU, he threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in what Pry called “probably his best game as a Hokie.”

It’s long past time for a Tech squad to summon a best-game performance against a Power Five non-conference opponent.

