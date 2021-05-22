Hokies punch ticket to college super regional; JMU is just one win away

TEMPE, Ariz. — Virginia Tech is headed to its first softball super regional since 2008.

The Hokies knocked off BYU 11-3 late Saturday in the regional final, and will await the winner of the UCLA regional, with game times and locations to be determined.

The Hokies hit three home runs in the fifth inning to seal the victory.

Virginia Tech didn’t lose in the Tempe regional, and claimed the first of 16 spots nationally in the super regional round.

James Madison 3, Tennessee 1: The Dukes defeated the Volunteers 3-1 in a winner’s bracket game Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn., the team’s 26th consecutive victory.

James Madison is now one win away from advancing to a super regional. The Dukes will face Liberty on Sunday at noon. JMU needs just one victory, while the Flames will need two to advance.

Kate Gordon’s three-run home run was the difference in Saturday’s win for JMU, and she tied the all-time CAA record for career home runs with 68, Pitcher Odicci Alexander finished things off, improving her record to 14-0.