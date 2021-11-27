HOKIES TOPPLE CAVS: Tech claims Commonwealth Cup, becomes bowl eligible behind playmaking defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong clutched his helmet-shielded head in both hands and walked to the sideline. Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear did a backflip in the end zone.
And thirty seconds later, the visiting Hokies fans stormed the field at Scott Stadium.
Brennan Armstrong had two chances to lead Virginia past rival Virginia Tech in the final four minutes Saturday night. The first ended in a fumble and the second with an incompletion in the endzone.
The Hokies beat UVA 29-24 to become bowl eligible and retain possession of the Commonwealth Cup.
Virginia Tech ended the year the way it started it, with its defense toppling a record-setting quarterback.
Saturday, that quarterback was Armstrong.
Trailing by three with just over four minutes to play against the rival Hokies, UVA had the ball seemingly where it wanted it – in Armstrong’s hands with a chance to beat Tech for just the second time in the last 18 years.
But, as was the case in 2018 when Bryce Perkins’s overtime fumble cost the Cavaliers against Tech, Armstrong’s third down fumble into the end zone sealed UVA’s fate in a 29-24 loss, the team’s fourth straight to end the regular season.
And when UVA got new life after a Connor Blumrick, that drive ended with a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone.
The Cavaliers were trying to bounce back from last weekend’s loss at Pittsburgh, one that allowed the Panthers to clinch the Coastal Division crown and celebrate as a dejected UVA team walked off the turf at Heinz Field.
For the Hokies, this rivalry game ended a disappointing season that began with such promise. Tech opened the year with a home win over North Carolina, nationally ranked at the time and the preseason favorite in the ACC Coastal.
By November, the Hokies were firing coach Justin Fuente and fighting just to become bowl eligible under interim head coach J.C. Price.
For the third straight year, UVA scored a touchdown on its first drive against Tech. Armstrong marched the Cavaliers 86 yards in 10 plays, going 7 for 8 passing on the drive and capping it by hitting tight end Jelani Woods for an 11-yard score.
That gave Virginia a 7-0 lead despite the fact that it committed four penalties in the first 8:40 of the game.
Virginia Tech, anything but spectacular offensively this season, immediately answered when Burmeister found Tayvion Robinson for a 61-yard touchdown, tying the game when Robinson blew by UVA safety Coen King.
On UVA’s second possession, Armstrong marched it 75 yards on 11 plays, getting 13 of the final 16 yards with his legs, including his 1-yard touchdown run to put the Cavaliers up 14-7 with 54 seconds left in the quarter.
Virginia’s vulnerable defense tried to give it right back, allowing a 71-yard run to Burmeister that gave the Hokies the ball at the 3-yard line to open the second quarter.
But Tech could not cash in from there, coming up empty when Blumrick’s errant toss to an open Raheem Blackshear fell incomplete.
The Hokies would tie the game 14-14 later in the period on an 18-yard scoring run by Blackshear with 6:05 to go before halftime.
That was plenty of time for each team to get in another first-half score, with UVA building a 21-14 edge on Armstrong’s second rushing score of the night and Tech trimming its deficit to 21-17 on a final-play-of the half field goal.
After Virginia extended its margin to 24-17 on a field goal 2:30 into the third quarter, the Hokies used a bit of trickery to tie it up again. Burmeister took a snap and gave the ball to receiver Kaleb Smith, who flipped it receiver Tayvion Robinson on a reverse. Robinson pulled up and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Burmeister, knotting things 24-24 just 2:11 later.
That’s how things went to the third quarter.
The Hokies took their first lead of the game at 27-24 with 9:31 to play on a 38-yard field by John Parker Romo, setting up the dramatic finish.
