HOKIES TOPPLE CAVS: Tech claims Commonwealth Cup, becomes bowl eligible behind playmaking defense

On UVA’s second possession, Armstrong marched it 75 yards on 11 plays, getting 13 of the final 16 yards with his legs, including his 1-yard touchdown run to put the Cavaliers up 14-7 with 54 seconds left in the quarter.

Virginia’s vulnerable defense tried to give it right back, allowing a 71-yard run to Burmeister that gave the Hokies the ball at the 3-yard line to open the second quarter.

But Tech could not cash in from there, coming up empty when Blumrick’s errant toss to an open Raheem Blackshear fell incomplete.

The Hokies would tie the game 14-14 later in the period on an 18-yard scoring run by Blackshear with 6:05 to go before halftime.

That was plenty of time for each team to get in another first-half score, with UVA building a 21-14 edge on Armstrong’s second rushing score of the night and Tech trimming its deficit to 21-17 on a final-play-of the half field goal.

After Virginia extended its margin to 24-17 on a field goal 2:30 into the third quarter, the Hokies used a bit of trickery to tie it up again. Burmeister took a snap and gave the ball to receiver Kaleb Smith, who flipped it receiver Tayvion Robinson on a reverse. Robinson pulled up and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Burmeister, knotting things 24-24 just 2:11 later.