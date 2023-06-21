The NCAA uses five All-America football teams to compile its consensus first-team squad, and in 1999, the verdict at quarterback was nearly unanimous. Four of the groups selected Georgia Tech’s Joe Hamilton, while one opted for Virginia Tech’s Michael Vick.

The Sporting News’ preference for Vick is the only reason he appears on the College Football Hall of Fame’s ballot this year for the first time.

That one such evaluation can determine whether a player, even one with Vick’s impeccable credentials, is eligible to be nominated, let alone enshrined, is another example of the misguided criteria used by the National Football Foundation and the Hall of Fame.

“First and foremost,” the NFF’s ballot states, “a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.”

If the Sporting News had opted for Hamilton, a 2014 Hall of Fame inductee, instead of Vick — they finished 2-3 in Heisman Trophy balloting behind Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne — would that somehow have diminished the player Florida State’s Bobby Bowden fawned over in January 2000?

The only undefeated team of Bowden’s legendary coaching career had just defeated Virginia Tech in the Sugar Bowl for the national championship, and Vick had accounted for 322 of the Hokies’ 503 total yards.

“I knew he was good, but I didn’t know he was that durn good,” the incurably homespun Bowden told us that evening. “... He is better than I thought, as good as any player I’ve seen.”

Hyperbole? Perhaps, but Vick’s raw speed and effortless throwing motion did that to folks.

Vick was 21-2 as a starter at Tech, the lone setbacks to FSU in the Sugar Bowl and the following season at Miami, a then-Big East rival that finished No. 2 in the polls. The Hokies averaged more than 40 points a game in each of his two seasons and earned their highest-ever year-end rankings — second and sixth.

Moreover, Vick’s success inspired the next generation of similarly gifted athletes to play quarterback. Think Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson.

That beyond-the-numbers impact is why rigid criteria are so short-sighted.

Now the task of vetting Hall candidates is thankless. More than 700 teams with more than 50,000 athletes play NCAA football each season, and the sport’s history dates to the late 1800s.

But the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame has a similar challenge and employs no criteria.

The NFF two weeks ago announced a ballot of 220 candidates, and after about five minutes of reading the accompanying bios, the accolades tend to run together. The ballot is distributed to more than 12,000 NFF members — you, too, can join, for as little as $50 — for a month-long vote.

This year, members vote for 12 of 78 nominated FBS players, two of nine FBS coaches, four of 101 FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA players, and two of 32 coaches from the non-FBS levels.

But the Hall of Fame’s honors court, chaired by two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, is not bound by the results.

Coincidentally, the nominees this year include stars from the teams that defeated Vick and the Hokies: FSU receiver Peter Warrick and Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey.

(Washington Commanders coach and former Cal Berkeley linebacker Ron Rivera also is among the 220, as are Herman Moore, a consensus first-team All-America receiver at Virginia in 1990, and William Dillon, a Virginia Union free safety and the 1983 Black College Player of the Year.)

The NFF and College Football Hall also subject coaches to a random standard — a career winning percentage of .600 over at least 10 years. That benchmark was not always enforced, however, and prior to 2009 that welcome discernment led to the enshrinement of 32 esteemed coaches who do not meet the .600 criteria.

The late George Welsh (Virginia and Navy) and Jerry Claiborne (Virginia Tech, Kentucky and Maryland) are among that group.

Alas, none of this helps former William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock, whose .561 career winning percentage is higher than 10 enshrined coaches.

As I detailed in 2020, Laycock’s remarkable combination of longevity (39 seasons) and accomplishment (10 playoff appearances, two semifinals, two quarterfinals) at an institution with limited resources, often-decrepit infrastructure and rigorous academic standards merits inclusion on the ballot. But neither the voters nor honors court members can consider him under the current guidelines.

The alternative here isn’t complicated.

Remove the artificial benchmarks. Have schools continue to submit candidates, understanding that frivolous nominations will be frowned upon. Continue the NFF membership voting if you must.

But most important, grant the honors court the autonomy to tap all of its collective wisdom.

Michael Vick at Virginia Tech