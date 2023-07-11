Fear of missing out, aka FoMO, is rampant among keyboard jockeys, especially those in sports. While essential, healthy and fun, unplugging completely prompts a gnawing question.

What am I missing?

Last summer was a classic example. On the very day our family went dark — no cell service or internet — news broke that UCLA and Southern California were bolting the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

When we returned to the grid, our phones lit up like Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

No such shockwaves struck during our recent getaway, but the college sports world was hardly idle. Some observations on the developments:

VIRGINIA BASKETBALL secured a commitment from Christian Bliss, a 6-foot-4 rising senior guard from Queens, N.Y., who attends George School in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

This isn’t a case of outflanking Duke and/or Kentucky for a top-10 prospect — the 247Sports composite ranks Bliss 130th nationally. That’s not how Tony Bennett has built an elite program in Charlottesville.

But landing a gifted long-range shooter from Villanova’s backyard speaks to UVa’s appeal. Villanova, Xavier and Miami were among the other notable programs to court Bliss.

Affirming his status, Bliss last week was among 10 players selected first-team, all-tournament at the prestigious Peach Jam in South Carolina. Others honored in the same U17 division included Duke pledges Darren Harris and Isaiah Evans.

Competing for the New York-based PSA Cardinals, the travel program that produced former UVa star Ty Jerome, Bliss averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in six Peach Jam games. Harris was the event MVP, leading Washington, D.C.-based Team Takeover to the championship.

BRAVO TO ESPN and the respective conferences for gifting fans the best possible women’s basketball matchup in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge: Virginia Tech-LSU.

The Tigers defeated the Hokies last season in the NCAA semifinals, and both figure to contend again, Tech with Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore, reigning champion LSU with Angel Reese and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith.

Over the last five seasons, Tech is 28-2 in November, but safe to say this November will be more challenging for Kenny Brooks’ crew. The Hokies face Iowa and Caitlin Clark on Nov. 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina before closing the month Nov. 30 at LSU.

Clark and the Hawkeyes upset previously undefeated South Carolina at last season’s Final Four before falling to LSU.

RECRUITING RANKINGS are volatile and imperfect, but Virginia Tech’s most recent football commitment for the incoming 2024 class could become the program’s highest-rated in-state signee since 2019.

A 6-foot-4, 235-pound defensive end at Virginia Beach’s Cox High, Gerard Johnson chose the Hokies over UVa. Per the current 247 composite ratings, he’s the state’s No. 6 prospect.

Tech’s last top-five signee from Virginia was receiver Jaden Payoute (L.C. Bird), who was No. 4 in 2019. Foot and hamstring injuries derailed his college career.

The Hokies could make another splash with a receiver Thursday when Keylen Adams of Virginia Beach’s Green Run High, the state’s No. 4 prospect, unveils his choice. His other finalists are Alabama, South Carolina, Pitt and Ohio State.

Tech has not signed two top-10 in-state recruits, as rated by the final 247 composite, since 2018, when James Mitchell and Armani Chatman headed to Blacksburg.

No college sport has more high-profile recruiting flips than football, so the challenge for Brent Pry and his staff is to nurse these summer pledges until December’s early signing day.

Tech has 14 commitments, the most touted a linebacker from Laurel, Maryland, Gabriel Williams.

JAMES MADISON’S historic 2022 football season has paid dividends with record season-ticket sales for this fall.

The Dukes announced they have sold their limit of 8,718, well north of last year’s record 7,708. Such is life when you go 8-3 in your Bowl Subdivision debut and become the first rookie FBS program to crack the Associated Press poll.

Clashes with Sun Belt rivals Old Dominion, Georgia Southern and Appalachian State headline JMU’s six-game home schedule. Add 8,000 student tickets, 1,300 for opponents and single-game sales, and you get quite the atmosphere at 24,877-seat Bridgeforth Stadium.

"I think it's all about the Sun Belt," Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said recently of ticket sales. "It's all about who you're playing and the energy that you get when you bring opponents into the stadium like we have now."

Virginia Tech spring football