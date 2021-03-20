Hokies women hope to keep groove through Big Dance

Tech (14-9) boasts not one but two All-ACC first-team picks in Sheppard and center Elizabeth Kitley.

“When you have two of the best players in the ACC, you’ll give yourself a chance to play against anyone,” Brooks said.

Marquette coach Megan Duffy is worried about stopping the 6-foot-5 Kiltey, a sophomore who averages 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds.

“She’s got a little Dirk Nowitzki in her,” Duffy said. “Some of the shots she takes, no matter if you’re in her face or you’re doubling, she makes them. She just shoots it right over you. She has a little bit of Elena Delle Donne in her, too, with her post game.

“You’re not going to stop Kitley, but make it as difficult as we can on her inside.

“The size of Kitley will be different for us, but I’m also really confident with the way we execute and our balance in our team that we can hopefully give them some problems, too.”

The Golden Eagles are 19-6 overall and finished second in the Big East standings with a 14-4 league mark. They fell 73-39 to Connecticut in the Big East final.