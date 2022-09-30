Hokies: 'You've got to run angry'

BLACKSBURG — Em- barrassed.

That’s the word Virginia Tech center Johnny Jordan used this week to describe his emotions after the Hokies put in a punchless rushing performance last Thursday against West Virginia. Tech ran the ball 18 times for only 35 yards, and they were stuffed for no gain on a pivotal fourth-and-1 rushing attempt in the first half.

Several times, running backs got hit just as soon as they were handed the ball. Big holes never materialized. Jordan and his fellow offensive linemen have been stewing about their role in that ineffectiveness.

“We take that really personally,” he said.

Long after other position groups on the team had shed their pads and sought their dinner on Wednesday night, the offensive linemen remained. Position coach Joe Rudolph took every second afforded to him to drill fundamentals with his big men up front.

Meanwhile, the coaches have been looking at their own strategies, including a tendency to attack the middle of the WVU line instead of the edges.

“I think we’re bottled up in there and it’s easy to kind of tee off on us,” head coach Brent Pry said. “So that’s definitely been a point of discussion.”

The Hokies head into Saturday’s game at North Carolina ranked 110th nationally in rushing at 112 yards per game. Pro Football Focus is even harsher with its analysis, ranking Tech 127th out of 130 FBS teams in run blocking.

“In a nutshell, we’re just not getting enough guys executing in the run game each opportunity,” Pry said. “We’ll have eight or nine guys execute correctly, and we’ll have [Nos.] 10 and 11 not do their job. And a lot of times, it just takes one or two to misfire on a run play.

“So we’re working hard on cleaning it up, owning mistakes, making sure we’re teaching it the right way, making sure we’re not doing too much — the things that creep in on execution problems.”

The forecast for Saturday in Chapel Hill has brightened considerably since early in the week. The heavy rains and 25 mph winds that hammered the region on Friday have a chance to be out of there by 3:30 p.m. game time, according to weather.com.

Still, Tech needs a running attack in all conditions — at least if it hopes to achieve the balance it seeks.

“Obviously, we want to be able to drive the ball for longer, not have a bunch of three-and-outs,” Jordan said. “That’s the biggest thing for us, being able to get into a rhythm offensively.”

Running back Malachi Thomas (lower-body injury) practiced in full uniform Wednesday and keeps getting closer to making his season debut, although Pry said he would be a game-time decision. Speedy tailback Keshawn King looked strong in practice this week after struggling with his own nagging injuries, according to the coaches.

Blocking isn’t the only concern. Running backs coach Stu Holt said he was a little disappointed in his group’s inability to fight through contact against WVU.

“You can’t concede anything,” Holt said. “You can’t concede a yard. You’ve got to fight for every single thing you can get. It doesn’t matter if you feel like it’s not going to be there or it’s going to be tough, because even if you don’t succeed and it doesn’t turn out to be exactly what you want, you’re going to pick your teammates up.

“Your teammates are going to see how hard you’re running. You’ve got to run with a purpose. You’ve got to run angry.”

Over the course of the week, embarrassment and disappointment turned to anticipation, as the Hokies get set to resume ACC play.