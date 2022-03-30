Hoops coach Dan Earl making intraconference move from VMI to Chattanooga

About 12 months ago, VMI announced basketball coach Dan Earl received a contract extension that runs through the 2024-25 basketball season.

He is on his way out of Lexington, sources said Wednesday, headed to Southern Conference rival Chattanooga.

Earl will replace Lamont Paris, who shifted from Chattanooga to South Carolina. Paris guided Chattanooga to a 27-8 record this season and the Mocs won the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

Under Paris, the Mocs went 65-28 over the past three seasons.

Earl spent seven years as VMI’s coach and the Keydets went 16-16 this season (9-9 SoCon) after finishing 13-12 last season (7-7 SoCon). Earl was named 2021 SoCon coach of the year. The 13 victories were the most since 2013-14 and the seven SoCon wins were the most since 2014-15.

In Earl's first five seasons at VMI, the Keydets four times posted win totals of nine or fewer. Earl succeeded Duggar Baucom, who also moved to a SoCon rival, The Citadel.

Before arriving at VMI, Earl was a Navy assistant. He also worked as an assistant at Penn State, his alma mater.