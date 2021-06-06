Host Mississippi State tops VCU 16-4 in Starkville Regional, snapping Rams' win streak at 22

The Rams were in a tough spot pitching wise, balancing its arms with the possibility of a doubleheader Sunday.

“That's kind of where we got caught,” Stiffler said. “I believe it was in that sixth inning, when we gave up the nine runs, is we were just trying to figure out, really, how to save pitching if we had to move forward through the rest of the tournament."

They’ll have right-hander Danny Watson and left-hander Maddison Furman (St. Christopher’s) available to start Sunday.

On Saturday, in addition to the Vay and Haydak hits in the sixth — which trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead from 6-1 to 6-4 at the time — Jack Schroeder had a solo home run for VCU in the second inning.

Mississippi State worked VCU starter Mason Delane early, a seven-batter, two-run frame. Delane went three innings, giving up three runs.

The Bulldogs tacked on a 16th run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch.