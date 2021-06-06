Host Mississippi State tops VCU 16-4 in Starkville Regional, snapping Rams' win streak at 22

VCU, down five runs in the top of the sixth inning Saturday against Starkville Regional host Mississippi State, did its best to manufacture the kind of comeback it showed itself capable of during its 22-game win streak.
Catcher Hunter Vay (Thomas Dale) continued his hot stretch with an RBI single, and second baseman Michael Haydak launched a two-run home run. And, all of a sudden, the Rams were right on the doorstep again, back within two runs.
But, in the bottom half of the sixth, the Bulldogs exhibited the kind of firepower they’re capable of, too, as the No. 7 overall seed in the NCAA tournament bracket. They blasted away with nine runs in the frame, to put an eventual 16-4 victory in hand at their home Dudy Noble Field.
They snapped the VCU win streak at 22. The Rams (38-15) will now play in a Sunday elimination game at 3 p.m., a rematch against Campbell, who they beat 19-4 on Friday.
VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said he was very disappointed with how his group played.
“Didn't compete in any aspect of the game,” he said. “So disappointed, certainly, from that standpoint. So, got to slam the door and turn it around for [Sunday]."
The resilient group, during the run of consecutive victories that began on April 13, had repeatedly found a way, game after game, keeping the streak going. VCU’s last loss before Saturday was on April 11, to George Washington.
But lefty Mississippi State (42-15) starter Christian MacLeod was strong, going 5 2/3 innings and striking out a career-high-tying 12 batters, despite allowing the four runs right before he was pulled. The Rams had just two hits through the first five innings.
Stiffler wasn’t happy with what he saw as a lack of approach at the plate from the team. As an example he cited the first inning when, after first baseman Steven Carpenter (New Kent) drew a leadoff walk, the Rams chased several balls out of the strike zone as part of three consecutive strikeouts to end the inning.
“He didn't have a ton of command early,” Stiffler said of MacLeod. “But he saw that we were not disciplined and was able to pitch up in the zone, and we kept chasing it.”
The Bulldogs jumped all over VCU reliever Andrew Ward in the sixth to put the game out of reach. At that point, they loaded the bases with no outs, on a Kamren James single, and walks drawn by Luke Hancock and Tanner Logan.
Then Scotty Dubrule singled in James, before Brad Cumbest was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, plating Hancock. Kellum Clark reached on an error at second base by Haydak, a play that Tanner scored on.
Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen went on to drive in a pair apiece with singles, before James capped the inning with a two-run home run that made it 15-4.
The Rams were in a tough spot pitching wise, balancing its arms with the possibility of a doubleheader Sunday.
“That's kind of where we got caught,” Stiffler said. “I believe it was in that sixth inning, when we gave up the nine runs, is we were just trying to figure out, really, how to save pitching if we had to move forward through the rest of the tournament."
They’ll have right-hander Danny Watson and left-hander Maddison Furman (St. Christopher’s) available to start Sunday.
On Saturday, in addition to the Vay and Haydak hits in the sixth — which trimmed the Bulldogs’ lead from 6-1 to 6-4 at the time — Jack Schroeder had a solo home run for VCU in the second inning.
Mississippi State worked VCU starter Mason Delane early, a seven-batter, two-run frame. Delane went three innings, giving up three runs.
The Bulldogs tacked on a 16th run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch.
Asked about his message to the Rams after their first loss in eight weeks, Stiffler said he told them was that if they want to play in the type of atmosphere they played in on Saturday night again — a lively crowd of 10,011 mostly Mississippi State fans — and to prove to Mississippi State and to themselves that they’re a much better team than the way they played Saturday, then they have to take care of business against Campbell on Sunday.
“And that was the only message,” Stiffler said. “The team knows how the game went. They know how they played."
Carpenter said he believes VCU just needs to get back to competing for at-bats, and focusing on execution.
He doesn’t think it’ll be an issue for the Rams to quickly get back into a competitive mindset for a quick turnaround, with first pitch Sunday afternoon against Campbell scheduled for just about 14 hours after the final pitch of their Mississippi State matchup, which ended in the wee hours of Sunday morning.
Their season will depend on it — the loser done and the winner earning a second Sunday game, against Mississippi State in the regional final at 8 p.m.
“Tough day [Saturday]. Wake up [Sunday], get focused, get ready to go,” Carpenter said. “Come out with a lot of energy and execute the game plan."