Hot-shooting UVA drills No. 12 Clemson, 85-50

Clemson was rusty. Virginia was sharp. The result wasn’t competitive.
The No. 18 Cavaliers blitzed the Tigers, 85-50, on Saturday night, dominating from start to finish and topping No. 12 Clemson for the 11th straight meeting.
It was Virginia’s largest margin of victory in an ACC game since 2015.
“When you combine the defense with that kind of shooting, it came together nicely,” said UVA coach Tony Bennett. “We didn’t take our foot off the gas.”
Not one bit.
Seniors Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae each scored 14 points as UVA (9-2, 5-0 ACC) hit 15 shots from 3-point range. That duo led five Virginia scorers in double figures, the second straight game that has happened.
Junior Trey Murphy III scored 13 and senior Jay Huff and junior Kihei Clark each added 12.
The 85 points were the most the Cavaliers have scored in a regulation ACC game in Bennett’s 12 seasons with the team and the most for the program since 2008.
Virginia shot 60.7% from the floor and went 15 for 27 from 3-point range, as it moved a half game up on Louisville for first place in the conference.
Clemson (9-2, 3-2) hadn’t played since beating North Carolina State on Jan. 5. The program was in a COVID-19 forced pause and returned to practice this week. It showed early on.
The Tigers went 1 for 8 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and turned the ball over three times as Virginia built a 12-2 lead in the first eight minutes.
That trend continued throughout the half. At one point Clemson went 10:33 without a point.
The Tigers missed their first 10 attempts from 3-point range before finally getting one from Hemenway to go down with 2:18 left in the half. That cut UVA’s lead to 34-12.
They finished the first half shooting 29.2% from the floor and were 2 for 12 from beyond the 3-point arc.
While Clemson fumbled, Virginia was on fire. The Cavaliers shot 52% from the floor and hit 5 shots from 3-point range to take a 33-17 halftime lead.
Virginia didn’t let up at the onset of the second half, hitting eight of its first nine shots after the break and pushing its lead to 54-26. UVA nailed its first nine 3-pointers of the second half.
“Being a part of any run like that, it’s really fun to play,” said Hauser. “Being part of a run like that, it’s very contagious. Guys coming off the bench even guys on the floor at the time, once they saw other people making shots, I think it gave them more confidence to shoot.”
For Hauser, his 4 for 5 showing from beyond the 3-point line marked a potential break-through. After connecting on 44% of his 3-point attempts during his three seasons at Marquette, Hauser entered Saturday shooting just 33.3% in a Cavaliers' uniform.
“I’ve been in a little bit of slump from behind the arc, but I trust my mechanics. I trust my technique," said Hauser. "I just keep working every day. I know eventually they’re going to start falling. Hopefully this is a trend now that I’m going to start following a little more.”
If Hauser's was the shooting breakthrough UVA has been waiting for, Woldetensae's was a pleasant surprise. His 3-point ability helped lead an offensive resurgence in the second half of last season. But this year, he was just 8 for 23 from beyond the line.
He did not play in the team's win over Notre Dame on Wednesday.
But Saturday, against Clemson, he played 20 minutes off the bench, going 4 for 6 from 3-point range.
"I hope it's a breakthrough, lets put it that way," said Woldetensae. "I played well, of course. The energy came from the defensive end. Everybody was engaged."
