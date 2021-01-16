Hot-shooting UVA drills No. 12 Clemson, 85-50

The Tigers went 1 for 8 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and turned the ball over three times as Virginia built a 12-2 lead in the first eight minutes.

That trend continued throughout the half. At one point Clemson went 10:33 without a point.

The Tigers missed their first 10 attempts from 3-point range before finally getting one from Hemenway to go down with 2:18 left in the half. That cut UVA’s lead to 34-12.

They finished the first half shooting 29.2% from the floor and were 2 for 12 from beyond the 3-point arc.

While Clemson fumbled, Virginia was on fire. The Cavaliers shot 52% from the floor and hit 5 shots from 3-point range to take a 33-17 halftime lead.

Virginia didn’t let up at the onset of the second half, hitting eight of its first nine shots after the break and pushing its lead to 54-26. UVA nailed its first nine 3-pointers of the second half.

“Being a part of any run like that, it’s really fun to play,” said Hauser. “Being part of a run like that, it’s very contagious. Guys coming off the bench even guys on the floor at the time, once they saw other people making shots, I think it gave them more confidence to shoot.”