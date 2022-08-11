How does new UVA defensive scheme look? 'We'll see Saturday'

CHARLOTTESVILLE – “We’ll see Saturday.”

That was new Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski’s answer to a variety of questions about how much his unit has accomplished so far this month as he installs a multiple-front scheme designed to cut down on big plays and limit scoring in the red zone.

“We’ll get a chance when we scrimmage here this Saturday, to get a real picture of who wants to tackle and who can execute at a really high level,” Rudzinski said Wednesday night following the Cavaliers’ seventh practice of the preseason.

The picture of the Cavaliers’ defensive depth chart is starting to come into clearer focus, especially for the front. Junior Jahmeer Carter and senior Aaron Faumui are working as the first-team defensive tackles, with junior Ben Smiley and South Carolina graduate transfer Devontae Davis backing them up.

Miami of Ohio graduate transfer Kam Butler has been leading the way at defensive end, backed up by Columbia graduate transfer Paul Akere.

Sophomore Mike Green has worked with the first-team defense at outside linebacker, backed up by senior Chico Bennett, the Georgia Tech transfer who missed last season at UVA with a knee injury.

Junior Josh Ahern has manned the second inside linebacker position, next to All-ACC senior Nick Jackson. Junior Hunter Stewart and sophomore James Jackson play behind them, but James Jackson has been dealing with a shoulder injury in camp, creating an opportunity for freshman Steve Bracey to see more time.

“You’ve got a ton of very functional, functional depth,” said coach Tony Elliott.

Where the picture becomes a bit murkier is in the defensive backfield, especially for the second string. Senior cornerback Anthony Johnson, who transferred to UVA from Louisville before last season, figures to be the anchor of the secondary.

Junior Fentrell Cypress has been manning the second corner spot, with senior Antonio Clary, Langston Long and converted corner Darrius Bratton – in his sixth season at Virginia – playing the three safety spots.

Clary is at strong safety, Long at boundary safety and Bratton has played the field safety or nickel back.

“We’re building chemistry each and every day,” said Cypress. “It’s a good bond. You’ve got to trust each other.”

Sophomores Elijah Gaines, Dave Heard and Will Simpkins and freshman Ant Fisher have all worked behind Johnson and Cypress, while senior Coen King, junior Chayce Chalmers and sophomores Aidan Ryan and Donovan Johnson have backed up the safety positions.

“Those guys have all been stepping up,” said Clary. “The competition’s high.”

Most of the team’s work to this point has been on installing the defensive schemes and getting the players used to their assignments and the terminology the new staff uses. Rudzinski spent the past 14 seasons at Air Force, the last four coordinating the defense, a system defensive ends coach Chris Slade described by saying, “It’s conservative, but it’s aggressive.”

“We’re getting used to it now and starting to play fast,” said Clary. “And Coach emphasizes that a lot. Just play fast. If you make a mistake, make a mistake going fast. The scheme is going to come and you’re going to learn it.”

Tuesday was UVA’s first day tackling and Rudzinski said the results were, not surprisingly, ragged.

“When we had to tackle live for the first time, it looked like we hadn’t talked in three months,” said Rudzinski. “So, it’s always a challenge for us to put the pads back on.”

Has that been corrected?

“We’ll see Saturday,” he said.