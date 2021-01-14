How will VCU use big break ahead?

With Wednesday’s game in the books, VCU, at the moment, has its longest break between outside competition all season ahead.

The Rams were scheduled to play at rival Richmond on Saturday afternoon, but that was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Spiders’ program. So VCU will have a 10-day span between games — its next outing is scheduled for Jan. 23 at home against Dayton.

It's a particularly long bout of in-season idle time, especially considering Atlantic 10 play is in progress. Coach Mike Rhoades said the Rams will be spending plenty of time in the gym and in the weight room.

“Try to continue to get better individually and as a team,” Rhoades said. “But also do a great job of feeding these guys the right way, making sure they're taking care of their bodies. And to get a break like this this time of the year — usually you have a lot of bumps and bruises and injuries. It's great time for us to get our bodies to 100 as best we can."

Rhoades said that, with Saturday’s game postponed, VCU was trying to find another game. The Rams’ schedule, assuming the Richmond game is rescheduled and played, is currently at the NCAA maximum of 27 contests this season.