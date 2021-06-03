Hungry VCU baseball team ready for NCAA regional opener against Campbell Friday

This year marks VCU’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015. The Rams won the Dallas Regional that year, to move on to the school’s first-ever super regional.

That was coach Shawn Stiffler’s third full season at the helm, and it’s now an experience he can look back on as he readies his current team for what’s ahead this weekend. Stiffler said that when former VCU men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart (2009-15) was in Richmond, he taught him to be a note taker.

So, in the midst of the 2015 run, Stiffler penned a bunch of notes, on things he would do differently the next time he took a team to the NCAA tournament.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic changes things this year compared to six years ago, he’s tried to look back on some of those notes from 2015. For him, personally, there’s been reflection on things he wished he would have enjoyed more the last time around.

But the big component for his players, he said, is just getting them to understand that every team that they'll face coming up will be good.