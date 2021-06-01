Hunter Vay's inquisitiveness a key to his success for VCU

“I wasn't shocked by my performance,” Vay said Tuesday, of his play in the A-10 tournament. “I feel like it's something that I should've been doing for a while now. I started off this year cold. But I want to finish strong.”

Vay, at the beginning of the year, broke out of a six-game hitless stretch (0 for 14) with a six-game hit streak (10 of 25). His batting average now sits at .299 over 43 games and 144 at-bats, a career high. He batted .213 in 2019 over 30 games and 75 at-bats, his biggest sample size before this year.

He went 4 of 5 in both VCU’s A-10 tournament opener against Saint Joseph’s last Thursday and in its semifinal bout against Rhode Island last Friday. He had a three-run home run in the first inning against Saint Joseph’s, a two-run tying home run in the eighth inning against Rhode Island and one more two-run shot in the ninth inning of that game.

“To see him be successful out there like that, it was awesome,” first baseman Steven Carpenter said. “I mean, like he said, I wasn't surprised that he did it either. I mean, he's got a ton of pop. He's always grinding, getting the extra work in.”

In that vein, Stiffler said Vay is the example of player development in the VCU program, which includes the efforts of assistant coach Rich Witten in working with Vay.