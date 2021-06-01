Hunter Vay's inquisitiveness a key to his success for VCU

One of the qualities VCU baseball coach Shawn Stiffler has seen in Hunter Vay is that he’s a lifelong learner.
Vay, a junior catcher for the Rams out of Thomas Dale High, is someone who asks many questions. He wants to be good at everything.
“And baseball is one of those things,” Stiffler said.
The quality from Vay shows on the diamond in the way that he makes adjustments, fine-tuning his craft.
Coming off last year’s abbreviated collegiate season, Vay got a season of summer ball in, added strength in the weight room and made a slight tweak in the placement of his hands swinging the bat at the plate.
The work helped set the stage for the year that has unfolded for Vay, his best in a VCU uniform to this point, with production that exploded in the Atlantic 10 tournament last week. He had three home runs and nine RBIs in the Rams’ first two games as part of their run to the tournament title. He was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
Next for VCU (37-14) is a trip to the NCAA regionals, the Starkville, Miss., site in particular, hosted by Mississippi State. The Rams will start play in that four-team, double-elimination circuit against Campbell (35-16) at 8 p.m. on Friday.
And, there, they’d love to see more plate outings from Vay like those he had in the A-10 tournament.
“I wasn't shocked by my performance,” Vay said Tuesday, of his play in the A-10 tournament. “I feel like it's something that I should've been doing for a while now. I started off this year cold. But I want to finish strong.”
Vay, at the beginning of the year, broke out of a six-game hitless stretch (0 for 14) with a six-game hit streak (10 of 25). His batting average now sits at .299 over 43 games and 144 at-bats, a career high. He batted .213 in 2019 over 30 games and 75 at-bats, his biggest sample size before this year.
He went 4 of 5 in both VCU’s A-10 tournament opener against Saint Joseph’s last Thursday and in its semifinal bout against Rhode Island last Friday. He had a three-run home run in the first inning against Saint Joseph’s, a two-run tying home run in the eighth inning against Rhode Island and one more two-run shot in the ninth inning of that game.
“To see him be successful out there like that, it was awesome,” first baseman Steven Carpenter said. “I mean, like he said, I wasn't surprised that he did it either. I mean, he's got a ton of pop. He's always grinding, getting the extra work in.”
In that vein, Stiffler said Vay is the example of player development in the VCU program, which includes the efforts of assistant coach Rich Witten in working with Vay.
A member of Rams’ 2017 recruiting class, Vay at Thomas Dale was the sixth-ranked catcher recruit in the state. VCU has taken that talent, with a player who’s willing to learn how to get better, and helped Vay get to the point he’s at now in his fourth year in the program.
“It's a guy who came in and, year by year, just got a little bit better, little bit better, little bit better,” Stiffler said. “Who always had professional tools, just wasn't able to put them all together. And he just stayed the course.”
Vay feels the more than 30 games he was able to play last summer with the Lakeside Sluggers of the Piedmont Collegiate League were a benefit to him. And, in the weight room, the 6-1, 185 pounder got to a point that he now describes as the strongest he’s ever been.
His seven total home runs this year are a career high, and second on the team.
Behind the plate at catcher, Vay has developed a sense of what makes the Rams’ pitchers tick, assisting a staff that posted a league-best 3.31 ERA in regular-season A-10 play.
Now Stiffler, as the Rams ready for the Starkville Regional, has talked to his team about flipping its mindset from what it did — winning the A-10 tournament — to what it wants to do: advance to the program’s second-ever super regional.
But Vay’s run is something they would hope lingers.
And, if it does, it would come as no surprise.
“If I can keep this thing going," Vay said, “then I think we're going to be in a really good place as a team.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr