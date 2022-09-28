‘I’ll go anywhere for that guy’: Hokies rally around Jadan Blue after his father’s tragic shooting death

In his Lane Stadium debut, Jadan Blue threw the downfield block that cleared Keshawn King’s path to a 65-yard touchdown run against Boston College. The selfless play earned Blue recognition from head coach Brent Pry in the Hokies’ video review.

One week later versus Wofford, Blue caught four passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. His first reception, for 29 yards, converted a third-and-19 and fueled a scoring drive.

Such contributions don’t approach Blue’s potential, but they are extraordinary given what transpired Jan. 25 in Northeast Baltimore.

“Twenty twenty-two,” Blue says, “has been a different type of year.”

The warm smile and gentle tone that accompany Blue’s words contrast the anger, grief and bitterness to which he is entitled. But that smile and tone are authentic, testament to Blue’s resilience, faith and family.

“He holds so much inside,” Tech receivers coach Fontel Mines says, “but I think now he’s really comfortable expressing himself, expressing his feelings and having an outlet to talk. ... This is a guy that’s been through a lot in his short time here. Doesn’t blink. Doesn’t feel sorry for himself. Picks up his bag and comes to work every day.”

A 2019 all-conference receiver at Temple, Blue announced his transfer to Virginia Tech on Jan. 7. Classes started the following week, and shortly after 2 p.m., on Jan. 25, Blue checked in with his dad and beacon, James Blue III.

Jadan was relaxing in the Hokies’ team lounge, while James sat in his Honda Accord outside of a home he was repairing, one street over from his mother’s house. An Amtrak conductor for 20 years, James was married to his high school sweetheart, Lekeshia, a Baltimore City Police lieutenant.

“My dad was a big family person,” Jadan says. “He was very protective of me, my mom, my brother and sister, his mom and his sister as well. He was goofy and serious at the same time. People always called him a man’s man.”

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing about 225 pounds, James had a vice-like handshake that Jadan still feels. Along with Lekeshia, he was a staple at Jadan’s football games.

As father and son spoke, a stranger approached James’ car and tried to start a conversation. Jadan heard James usher him away, but a few minutes later, the stranger returned.

“I heard like 20 gunshots go off,” Jadan says, “and all I heard my dad say was ‘WTF.’ That was it. I kept screaming, ‘Dad! Dad!.’”

James Blue was pronounced dead that afternoon at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was 43 years old.

Eight days later, police charged Sahiou Kargbo, 18, with first-degree murder in the case. His trial is scheduled for early next year.

Kargbo has no connection to the Blue family, and James’ killing appears random, unrelated to Lekeshia’s police work.

“You wonder what the reason was behind it,” Jadan says. “But I’ve also learned not to question God. I told myself I wasn’t going to do that, because I knew, through my faith, that with the biggest things, you’re truly never going to have an understanding of why it happened.

“So that ... really helped me, because I never tried to fully grasp and understand why things happened to my dad and him being such a great person and minding his business and taking care of his real estate and this just happening. I understand the area we live in is not the best in the world, but the neighborhood he was in fixing up homes was more than safe. He grew up there.”

Rich Holzer called Jadan as soon as he heard the news. Holzer coached Jadan at Mount Saint Joseph, a Catholic high school in Baltimore, and had marveled at his joyful outlook and ability to balance academics — Jadan was an A student — and football.

Understanding that “family means the world” to Jadan, Holzer worried that his former player would crumble. He tried to imagine himself at Jadan’s age, losing his father, mentor and hero so suddenly and violently.

But Jadan did not crumble.

“He really does everything the right way,” Holzer says. “... I don’t know if I could have handled it as well. He’s a kid I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for. ... It shows you that people of high character rise to difficult occasions.”

Years before James’ death, Jadan had Psalm 23 tattooed on his left thigh.

“The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want.”

“If you’re a firm believer, and your foundation is firm, no matter what you go through, I ... believe you’re going to handle it,” Jadan says, “because at the end of the day you know God is the only one giving you and me breath. Everybody doesn’t see it that way, but that’s how I do.”

Jadan leans on his faith now more than ever and has counseled all in James’ orbit to as well. Following his dad’s example, and as the eldest of the three Blue children, Jadan has become a family rock.

His brother, Landan, is 14. His sister, Peyton, is 9. And as difficult as processing James’ death is for him at age 23, Jadan understands the enormity of all this for his siblings.

So amid his football and academic pursuits at Virginia Tech, Jadan keeps close tabs on Landan and Peyton back home.

“They’re going to see me in that role,” Jadan says, “as protector, as guider. My dad would talk about heart checks, and I feel like [this is] one of the biggest for me. My dad raised me right. ... [He] was always my hero because of the way he carried himself and the way everybody respected him and the way he respected everybody else.”

James was a Towson University student when Jadan was born, and rather than finish his degree, he began working to support his nascent family. But he valued education and applauded Jadan’s graduation from Temple and master’s studies at Virginia Tech.

“I miss him so much,” Jadan says. “We all do, and it’s really hard every day not being able to get that wisdom and knowledge. He always seemed to have the right thing to say. He was street smart, he was book smart, he was people smart.”

Jadan is eternally grateful for the love and guidance so many have offered in the last eight months.

His mom, uncles and grandfather have been foremost, along with his girlfriend, with whom he escaped to Cancun for five days this spring. Pry, Mines, teammates, strength coach Dwight Galt and two support staffers — director of recruiting operations Camie Cole Nations and director of player engagement Carrie Lynne Wolford — also have been essential.

“To come back without missing a beat, it speaks to [his] character,” quarterback Grant Wells said. “I’ll go anywhere for that guy.”

As a Temple sophomore in 2019, Jadan caught 95 passes for 1,067 yards and four touchdowns. He was second-team All-American Athletic Conference and in one three-game November stretch had 36 receptions for 372 yards.

Then COVID, quarterback drama and coaching transitions slowed his progress and prompted his January transfer to Virginia Tech. Through four games with the Hokies, Jadan has caught only five passes for 58 yards and the 11-yard score versus Wofford, but given his family’s loss, and the knee injury that has nagged him, that touchdown was cause for celebration.

Lekeshia and about a dozen other relatives and friends were at Lane Stadium for the occasion.

“Let me tell you,” Pry said, “I’m so happy for him first of all. There’s nobody that deserves it more after what he’s been through.”

At least eight more games remain in Tech’s season, at least eight more chances for Jadan to step between the lines, where the memory of James and the echoes of his voice from the stands move him to strive for more, to recapture his 2019 form.

Jadan often called his dad “King,” a moniker that inspired a new tattoo, this one emblazoned across his upper chest.

“Long Live The King.”

“I’m just so thankful that God gave him to me to guide me in this world and life,” Jadan says. “... I had 23 years of my life that I was with him. I wish, of course, that I had so many more years with him, but I’m just thankful for that. ...