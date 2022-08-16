'I’ve never been pushed the way he pushes me': UVA's Mike Hollins is Tony Elliott's latest RB project

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The night before games, then-Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott would give each of his players a handwritten note, a message of encouragement or praise.

On the eve of the team’s rivalry matchup with South Carolina his senior season in 2013, Rod McDowell was so excited about the game, he forgot to open his envelope. Years later, and now a college assistant himself, McDowell came across that note – still sealed – and opened it.

“It said, ‘You have worked so hard for this moment here. No matter what you do in life, no matter what happens, you have overcome everything,’” said McDowell, who keeps a screen shot of the note on his phone. “It reminds me, I’ve put the work in to get to where I’m at.”

McDowell, who rushed for 1,023 yards in an All-ACC senior season, said Elliott had a major role in his development, both on and off the field.

“He took me under wing but also gave me that hard, tough love,” said McDowell, now the running backs coach at Jacksonville State. “Showing me, this is what you can do. This is what you’re capable of. But it’s going to come with sacrifice and being disciplined and trusting the process.”

The two men’s relationship was rocky, at times. McDowell recalled snapping “back off” at Elliott during a practice where he felt the coach was riding him particularly hard. Elliott’s response was to drag McDowell to the side and remind him of his love for the young player, of what he saw him and what he demanded from him.

That’s the same tough-love approach Elliott – now in his first season as Virginia’s head coach – has been taking with his newest running back, Mike Hollins.

“Coach Elliott’s really teaching me just to be patient, be coachable and trust. That’s a big word he uses,” said Hollins. “I’ve never been pushed the way he pushes me.”

Elliott said that, if the season would have started this past Saturday – when the team held its first scrimmage – Perris Jones would be the No. 1 running back. He praised sophomore Cody Brown, a transfer from Miami, and said he’s been impressed by the physicality of undersized freshman Xavier Brown.

But it’s been clear from the start that Hollins is the back the coaching staff believes has the most potential.

“I think Mike could be an every down back,” said running backs coach Keith Gaither. “It just depends if he takes the next step in his game. We need him to be an outstanding back. Take his game from good to great. The only way to do that is great practice habits. He hasn’t learned that yet. He will.”

The 5-foot-9, 208-pound Louisiana native has saw sporadic playing time in 2019 and 2021, totaling 70 carries for 325 yards and five touchdowns. He sat out the 2020 season due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Elliott and new offensive coordinator Des Kitchens are also striving for balance, something Virginia’s offense hasn’t approached in recent seasons. Despite having to rebuild the offensive line and inheriting a roster that doesn’t have a running back with a 100-yard college game on his resume, Elliott and Kitchens said establishing a traditional running game has been a key focus to their first offseason with the Cavaliers.

Their UVA offense will put quarterback Brennan Armstrong under center more, will seek a better run-pass balance and will aim to utilize more play-action passing. Kitchens is hoping, with Armstrong and a talented cast of wide receivers returning, opponents – at least early in the season – will focus their defensive game plans on the Cavaliers’ throw game, opening up opportunities for the running backs, opportunities for Hollins to live up to his potential.

“I’m still challenging him,” Elliott said last week, echoing a statement he’s been making about Hollins since the spring. “Talented but got to become more detail oriented. … I just need him to be his best.”

Still, as McDowell experienced, having Elliott sidle up and critique something after seemingly every practice repetition can wear on a player.

“I’m not going to lie. You can be tired and it might bug you a little,” said Hollins. “I won’t be the player I want to be if I shrugged him off, walked away, didn’t take his advice. He does stop me after every play and I look for it. He’s going to say something. He strives for perfection.”

Running backs

Returning starter: None

Other returners: Mike Hollins, Perris Jones, Amaad Foston, Ronnie Walker Jr.

Newcomers to know: Cody Brown, Xavier Brown

Position coach: Keith Gaither (1st year at UVa)

Key stat: Virginia hasn’t had a running back rush for 1,000 yards since Jordan Ellis put up 1,026 in 2018.

