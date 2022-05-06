Icelandic hammer thrower Hallgrímsdóttir is breaking records as a VCU freshman

When Guðrún Karítas Hallgrímsdóttir was in high school, she moved and began to train with a new throwing coach.

Hallgrímsdóttir had participated in track & field since she was 10 years old, and always gravitated toward the throwing events. Shot put was a focus earlier on, and when the Hvanneyri, Iceland, native connected with the new coach, former Olympian Bergur Ingi Pétursson, she had a desire to give discus a try.

But Pétursson saw other potential in Hallgrímsdóttir. He handed her a throwing hammer and asked her to try it.

“And I never turned back,” Hallgrímsdóttir said on Thursday.

Hallgrímsdóttir liked it. And her strength and height helped her excel.

Meanwhile, some 2,900 miles away in Richmond, VCU throwing coach Ethan Tussing was in search of a female hammer throwing specialist for the Rams’ roster. To find one, Tussing expanded his recruiting web to an international scale, something he hadn’t done before.

He and Hallgrímsdóttir established a connection last year, with the help of an international recruiting service. And Hallgrímsdóttir committed before even stepping a foot on campus.

She already boasted hammer-throwing ability that hadn’t ever been seen in the program before. Now she’s built on it over the course of the spring, rewriting VCU’s record book as a freshman.

Hallgrímsdóttir broke the school’s best-ever mark in the event in her first meet of the outdoor season, in March, and has since broken her own record four more times. That included, most recently, crossing the 60-meter threshold at the Georgia Tech Invitational in late April.

Now Hallgrímsdóttir will have the chance to play an important role in the VCU women’s track & field team’s pursuit of a consecutive Atlantic 10 title this weekend, and fourth overall. And that pursuit will come at home — VCU is hosting the A-10 meet for the first time, at Sports Backers Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

"Guðrún has definitely showed a lot of maturity,” said Jon Riley, VCU’s head track and field coach. “And her discipline is key. Because you can't be consistent without discipline in this sport."

It’s only been since last March that she began thinking about moving to the U.S. to compete collegiately.

In talks with Tussing, Hallgrímsdóttir found that she aligned with his coaching style. And she liked what she saw of the school — she received a virtual tour via Zoom.

The transition upon arrival last August turned out to be not as hard as she imagined, but speaking English daily and taking classes in English was an adjustment.

With the team, she began a training load double what she was used to. But it paved the way for improvement.

The work has been largely technical, Tussing said. He had Hallgrímsdóttir spend the whole fall throwing a heavier hammer — she used a men’s hammer, which is 16 pounds, compared to a women’s hammer, which is 8.8 pounds.

The purpose of training with extra weight was to balance her execution and help put her in better spots.

“She’s doing a great job of putting everything together,” Tussing said, “and learning and being a great student.”

Hallgrímsdóttir competed in the weight throw during the indoor season this past winter — something that, while similar to the hammer throw, was new to her. Still, she hit 18.22 meters in that, second in school history.

In the hammer throw, Hallgrímsdóttir’s personal best before VCU, of about 54 meters, was already greater than the Rams’ record on the books in that event (Jaleesa Williams, 52.93 meters, 2014).

So then Hallgrímsdóttir, in her opening outdoor meet — the Black & Gold Invitational at UCF on March 19 — broke the school record on each of her three attempts (53.55 meters, 55.00 meters, then 57.49 meters).

At the South Florida Invitational on April 9, Hallgrímsdóttir broke her own record, with a toss of 59.35 meters. Then, at the Georgia Tech Invitational on April 22, Hallgrímsdóttir threw 60.14 meters, to break her record once more.

The mark is also best in the A-10 this season.

“I'm very happy to have broken 60 meters,” Hallgrímsdóttir said. “That's like the ultimate goal."

Hallgrímsdóttir will now try to help the Rams’ women’s squad continue their run of success in the league. In addition to their three outdoor titles since joining the A-10, they’ve also won five indoor titles.

But not until this weekend have they gotten the opportunity to try to win one at home.

“The reason why we’re so successful is because they come together as a team,” Riley said. “The support they have for one another is key.”

Back home in Iceland, Hallgrímsdóttir’s parents have been proud to see the success she’s had. They follow along fervently when she competes, refreshing live result feeds during meets to track her progress.

So it’s likely, this weekend, they’ll be glued to their screens once again. And, 2,900 miles away, Hallgrímsdóttir will try to add a first A-10 gold to what’s already been a historic first season.

“Just do my best and hope for the best,” she said.