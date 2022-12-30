Iconic Virginia coach Terry Holland accepted Alzheimer's diagnosis with poise and grace

Even as the band played, confetti swirled and his team celebrated, Tony Bennett didn’t quite grasp the magnitude of Virginia’s first ACC men’s basketball tournament championship in 38 years.

Then Bennett just happened to gaze back toward the Cavaliers’ bench. There, about 15 rows back in the Greensboro Coliseum seats, he noticed the coach of those 1976 champions, the first team in program history to reach the NCAA tournament.

Distinguished, understated and professorial as always, Terry Holland stood quietly, smiling broadly and processing this 2014 conference title, earned at the expense of Duke and his former rival Mike Krzyzewski. And that’s when it struck Bennett how profound the moment was to so many and how grateful he is to build upon Holland’s foundation.

“I just thought, ‘Oh, man. There’s Coach Holland,’” Bennett says. “That was really special that he was there. Mixing the competitiveness with the goodness and the kindness and the gentleness, it’s what’s right about his legacy. The way his daughters and his wife and of course his former players speak of him, that’s lasting. The other stuff, it all fades.”

Holland led the Cavaliers from 1974-90, amassing 326 victories, a school record that Bennett (325 wins in 14 seasons) soon will break. Alas, after witnessing many of Bennett’s milestones, Holland will miss this one.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in March 2019, mere weeks before Virginia won the national championship, the 80-year-old Holland has resided for eight months in the memory care center at Westminster-Canterbury, the Charlottesville seniors community he and his wife, Ann, have called home for nearly four years.

To have such a voracious reader, out-of-the-box thinker and cultured Southern gentleman struck by cognitive decline has shaken his loved ones.

“He’s transitioning [to the memory center],” Ann says. “They say it takes up to a year. The first three months, I wasn’t doing well at all. I barely talked to people. Watching him getting worse and worse was really hard for me, and then letting go, I felt like I wasn’t doing the best for him. But I’ve gotten over that. It is the best for him. He’s safe there.

“He’s not communicating well at all. But there are days he has clear moments. I try to be around him as much as I can, so when there is a clear moment, I can grasp it. But it is really hard to watch somebody you love just transform into another person.”

A DECORATED CAREER

Living in a third-floor apartment, Ann is an elevator ride away from Terry’s quarters on the ground level, and during a conversation prior to this season, she told him that Bennett is poised to break his record.

Terry beamed. He has long admired Dick Bennett, his coaching contemporary and Tony’s dad, and considered the younger Bennett a “home-run hire” when then-Virginia athletic director Craig Littlepage lured him from Washington State in 2009.

Holland had an affinity for physical, man-to-man defense, plus a gift for building sustainable culture. In Tony Bennett, Littlepage and his top lieutenant, Jon Oliver, saw a coach who could replicate Holland’s winning formula.

Holland and his teams brought acclaim to a program that in 21 previous years of ACC membership had enjoyed three winning seasons. Under his guidance, the Cavaliers produced 13 winning records in 16 years and earned nine NCAA tournament bids, twice advancing to the Final Four and reaching two other Elite Eights.

Attention showered on Virginia basketball extended to the athletic department and university, and Holland served as a precursor to future iconic UVa coaches such as George Welsh in football, Debbie Ryan in women’s basketball and Bruce Arena in men’s soccer.

“I think if you boil it all down, I’m not sure UVa athletics would be in the position it is now across the board if not for Coach Holland, and along with that, Ralph Sampson,” says Old Dominion coach Jeff Jones, a teammate of Sampson’s at Virginia. “For legacy’s sake, I think they are joined at the hip.”

Indeed, even the ’76 ACC tournament exploits of Wally Walker, Marc Iavaroni and Billy Langloh paled to June of ’79 , when Holland landed Sampson, the nation’s most-coveted prospect.

From nearby Harrisonburg, the 7-foot-4 Sampson fielded offers from bluebloods Kentucky and North Carolina, but in Holland he found a kindred soul who appreciated what Sampson calls his “shy, soft-spoken” nature.

Reticence notwithstanding, Sampson towered over college basketball during his four years at Virginia.

The Cavaliers won the National Invitation Tournament in his freshman season and then reached the 1981 Final Four, ’82 NCAA regional semifinals and ’83 regional finals. In each of his last three seasons, Sampson was voted national Player of the Year.

Though atop the polls for much of his career, Virginia did not win an ACC or NCAA tournament with Sampson. But consider the competition.

Albert King and Buck Williams were at Maryland, Mike Gminski and Gene Banks at Duke, Sidney Lowe and Thurl Bailey at N.C. State. Oh, and North Carolina had Michael Jordan, James Worthy and Sam Perkins.

“That was the summit of ACC basketball,” says Dave Odom, a Virginia assistant from 1982-89. “It was THE best.”

While at Virginia, Holland competed against four ACC coaches now enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame: North Carolina’s Dean Smith, Maryland’s Lefty Driesell and Gary Williams, and Duke’s Krzyzewski. Another rival, N.C. State’s Jim Valvano, won the national championship in 1983, Sampson’s senior season, defeating Virginia in the ACC tournament final and NCAA West Regional final.

One year later, Holland silenced his critics and affirmed his coaching chops.

With senior guards Othell Wilson, Rick Carlisle and Ricky Stokes, and a freshman center who would play 14 years in the NBA (Olden Polynice), Holland steered the Cavaliers to the 1984 Final Four. Their improbable run included consecutive victories over Hall of Fame coaches Eddie Sutton of Arkansas, Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and Bob Knight of Indiana.

“He was more tactician than anything,” says Jones, who succeeded Holland as head coach in 1990 and guided UVa to six NCAA tournament victories and an NIT championship in eight years. “It was very difficult to play for Coach Holland if you couldn’t think the game. ... He was always learning. He was always interested in new things. What can we do better? At the same time, he never lost his identity either.”

Holland exited coaching in 1990, just before his 48th birthday, with a 418-216 aggregate record, to become athletic director at Davidson College in North Carolina, his alma mater. Thus began a decorated administrative career that also included AD tenures at Virginia and East Carolina — while the Cavaliers AD, he chaired the NCAA Division I men’s basketball committee for the 1996-97 season.

Like most accomplished coaches and administrators, Holland’s impact transcended sport. He championed academic pursuits, introduced athletes to theater and literature and, in concert with Ann and daughters Ann-Michael and Kate, fostered a family atmosphere that endured long after graduation.

“Over the years, hanging out with him, Miss Holland, the girls, watching them develop as young ladies and mothers has been amazing,” Sampson says. “They call me their big brother and they’re like my little sisters.”

Littlepage believes Sampson’s success as a student, and his decision to remain at Virginia for all four years, cleared a path for Black students in general at the school.

“The perception changed from the University of Virginia was a place my parents or grandparents worked to the University of Virginia can be a great place for me to go to school,” says Littlepage, who in 2001 at UVa became the ACC’s first Black athletic director. “Terry helped make that happen, and to this day it yields benefits.”

THE BIG WHISTLE

The work ethic and intellectual curiosity Holland passed on to those in his orbit were rooted in his small hometown of Clinton, N.C.

His mother, Alice, taught eighth grade and his father, Percy, owned Holland’s Grill, where the specialty was fried chicken. Terry worked the morning breakfast shift before school, and classmates teased him about smelling of bacon and sausage.

Three-plus years Terry’s junior, Ann also grew up in a scholarly home. Her father, Rev. Millard Johnson, was the pastor at Rowan Baptist Church in Clinton, and his wife, Katie, taught second grade.

Ann and Terry first interacted at the local rec center, and one night they joined a group for Putt-Putt.

“That was our first date, if you call it a date,” Ann says. “I was 12, almost 13. ... Terry makes me say 13 because it sounds better. ... People talk about falling in love the first time you see somebody. I know what that’s like because I did. I really did. He was my heartthrob and always has been.”

Terry played basketball for Driesell at Davidson and as a senior in 1963-64 led the nation in field goal percentage at 63.1. He majored in economics, joined Driesell’s staff upon graduation, married Ann in 1966 and was promoted to head coach when Maryland hired Driesell in '69.

Holland was 27 when he took over the Wildcats’ program, and five winning seasons later, then-Virginia athletic director Gene Corrigan recruited him to Charlottesville. He was an inspired choice and perfect fit for a Public Ivy such as UVa.

“To be able to go to an institution like Virginia and represent them was really a proud moment for him,” says Ann, a Mars Hill University graduate, “and he always has been fond of the people here. ... The first thing Terry would ever say was that it wasn’t all about him. It was all the people and the players, and it really was. Our happiest moments were when the coaching staff was really good, and then, just being around the players.”

Holland’s staffs teemed with future head coaches such as Mike Schuler (Rice, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers), Littlepage (Penn and Rutgers), Odom (Wake Forest and South Carolina), Jones (Virginia, American and ODU) and Jim Larranaga (Bowling Green, George Mason and Miami).

And it was Schuler who gave Holland his endearing nickname of Big Whistle, this after a mid-1970s practice in which Holland nearly hanged himself. Seems that as Holland jumped to demonstrate proper dunking technique, the cord of his whistle wrapped around the rim, momentarily terrifying everyone before snapping.

Cartoonists Bruce Nash and Allan Zullo included the mishap in their “Sports Hall of Shame” compilation, and that Christmas, the staff gave Terry and Ann red sweatshirts with a silver whistle on the front.

Terry’s said “Big Whistle” on the back. Ann’s said “Little Whistle.”

“He was the smartest coach I’ve been around,” says Odom, who coached Wake Forest and Tim Duncan to the Elite Eight in 1996, “and I’m not talking about Xs and Os. I’m talking about general knowledge about everything. And if he didn’t know, he’d find out. ... It was almost an affront to him that something would be thrown at him that he couldn’t figure out.”

To know Holland was to receive long, substantive e-mails, often in the middle of the night, on topics ranging from higher education to politics to basketball. To know him is to recall his love of books and magazines — James Michener, Robert Ludlum, John Grisham, Tom Clancy and John Feinstein were among his go-to authors; National Geographic, Time and Newsweek were his favorite periodicals.

Holland arrived at Virginia less than two years after the passage of Title IX, the law that prohibits sex discrimination in federally funded education programs, and Ryan says he embraced gender equity willingly, immediately and completely.

When their schedules coincided, Holland invited the women’s team to fly on the men’s charter rather than bus on its own. He welcomed Ryan and her staff to his practices and was always ready to compromise on workout times.

“You could tell he has two daughters,” Ryan says. “He set the table here, and he really set it for me because I was just two years out of college.”

Standing 6-foot-8, Holland was taller than many of his players, and though fiercely competitive as a coach, runner and tennis player, he was more mischievous and disarming than imposing.

That devilish side emerged each Halloween, when Holland would don a gorilla suit, tip-toe into the gym and, with Ryan as co-conspirator, spook the women's team.

His serious side was more subtle.

“He just had a way about him,” Ryan says. “It was cool. Instead of screaming at [players], he would just lower his voice like this. Number one it would it calm you down. Number two, you really had to lean in to hear him. ... He was special. He is special.”

Was. Is. The uncertainty regarding past and present tense is understandable.

A FINAL CHALLENGE

Terry Holland lives, but has, in many ways, departed.

Bobby Stokes, Ricky’s older brother, knows the distinction all too well. He was a freshman on the ’76 ACC championship team, and in a providential and poignant confluence has been Terry and Ann’s primary care physician since 2019.

“I was honored [when they asked],” Stokes says. “[but] it was tough, because we always say you don’t treat family. I just felt a pull ... and that I really wanted to be his doctor, and he told me, ‘I’m the patient and you’re the doctor. That’s the way it’s going to be.’”

As Ann struggled with the decision to move Terry from their apartment to the memory center, Stokes assured her it was for the best. He listened more than advised, allowing her to vent when necessary and preparing her for what might transpire next.

Stokes also had frank discussions with his coach after the Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

“In the beginning, when he was more himself, he understood,” Stokes says. “He never questioned. He never said, ‘Why me?’ He would just kind of say, ‘OK,’ and we’d go from there. It was really tough, but we got through it together. ...

“It’s hard to separate the physician from your heart sometimes. The last time I saw him not too long ago, it was definitely a decline from the month before. I don’t really think he knew who I was and didn’t carry on much of a conversation whatsoever.”

Holland never hid his condition. Quite the contrary.

He and Ann consulted with John Zeisel, author of the 2009 book “I’m Still Here: A New Philosophy of Alzheimer’s Care.” They also did some Alzheimer’s education sessions at Westminster-Canterbury.

“He immediately said, ‘I have the disease. If I can help one person then we need to share,’” Ann says.

“That’s him,” Odom says. “He’s not afraid. He was never afraid, whether it was a game with tremendous implications or a sickness. Let’s tackle it head-on.”

For all their history at Virginia, the Hollands were uncertain about moving back to Charlottesville after Terry retired as East Carolina’s athletic director.

Their oldest child, Ann-Michael, lives with her daughter in Milwaukee. Their youngest, Kate, resides in Wilmington, N.C., with her husband and their two sons. Davidson was another option.

But Charlottesville proved ideal.

“We did not anticipate this happening when we moved back,” Ann says, “but everywhere we went people reached out to him, touched him, and said, ‘We’re so glad you’re back.’ Which is what he needed.”

The Hollands became front-row staples at John Paul Jones Arena, a facility for which Terry advocated tirelessly, and in 2019, Virginia AD Carla Williams invited the Hollands to attend the Final Four in Minneapolis with the Cavaliers’ traveling party.

“Once I took the job here, he and Ann were always very kind, very encouraging,” Bennett says. “Whenever we could include him, or I could talk to him and ask him a question, or thank him for all he built here, I did.”

Experiencing the Cavaliers’ national championship in-person was cathartic for the Hollands, and when fans began chanting Terry’s name as he ambled from his lower-level seat to the concourse, Ann couldn’t resist teasing him.

“That’s the first time you’ve ever gotten a standing ovation going to the bathroom,” she told him.

The outpouring since Terry’s diagnosis has touched the Hollands.

Less than three months later, Virginia demolished University Hall, and to mark the occasion, former players and coaches gathered at a Charlottesville restaurant to reminisce. The event quickly turned into a Coach Holland tribute.

In June 2021, former players surprised Holland with a Father’s Day Zoom, to assure him that he and Ann are foremost in their minds.

When Ann-Michael, daughter Eliza-Grey and Ann participated in Milwaukee’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in September, they raised more than $6,000 from friends and family.

These bonds date to the recruiting process, when every prospect who visited UVa had dinner in the Holland home, interacting with Ann, a high school Latin teacher, and the girls.

Those memories, Ann believes, stick with Terry to this day.

“Much of what his mind fixates now actually transpired in the late '70s and early '80s,” Ann says. “Sometimes when he looks upset and perplexed, I keep thinking, those were great days Terry. Hopefully in whatever is happening in his brain, some of it is the good days.

“He just has always been my hero. That’s why it’s hard to see him as another person now. But I’ve accepted it because he accepted it, and I’m going to try and do it as graciously as he has done.”

AN ENDURING INFLUENCE

Originally committed to Indiana, Jeff Lamp felt an immediate affinity when he met the Holland crew, as did countless others.

“I loved him as a coach,” says Lamp, a first-team All-ACC guard in 1979 and ’81. “But honestly, what I think of first is who he is as a person and a man, his character, his integrity, his dignity, just an incredible friend. ...

“Whatever accomplishments he’s had, I just think his ability to connect with people and impact people probably far outshine anything he’s ever done as a coach. He’s one of the finest human beings and people I most respect in the world, my world anyway.”

Likewise principled, grounded and revered, Bennett has coached the Cavaliers to eight NCAA tournaments, five ACC regular-season titles, two conference tournament championships and, in 2019, the pinnacle.

Moreover, like Holland, Bennett has declined overtures to coach elsewhere. When Holland told Littlepage in 1980 that he was going to interview the following day at Purdue, then weeks removed from a Final Four appearance, Littlepage was concerned.

But when Littlepage arrived at the office early the next morning, he found Holland already at his desk. Holland had canceled the interview.

“These are guys that are tied to their institution beyond basketball,” Littlepage says of Holland and Bennett.

“If there wasn’t a Coach Holland,” Bobby Stokes says, “I don’t think we would be where we are with Coach Bennett.”

“He and Tony Bennett are an awful lot alike,” says Larranaga, Miami’s head coach and the architect of George Mason’s 2006 Final Four team. “Just how consistent they are as people. They are who they are every single day. ... Tony is like his dad. Dick Bennett to me is one of the greatest college coaches of all time, and Tony falls into that category, as well as Coach Holland.”

Holland’s achievements certainly were part of Virginia’s appeal when Bennett accepted the job after three seasons as Washington State’s head coach.

“Knowing that it was attainable, knowing that for stretches it was one of the better programs in the country in arguably the best league, was certainly encouraging,” Bennett says. “You want to know: Can it be done there?”

Yes, it can, and Terry Holland, the Big Whistle, a humble, erudite country boy, was the first to unlock that potential. He did so with dignity, strength and humor, traits he summoned again for this final chapter.

