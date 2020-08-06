UVA-Virginia Tech football

UVA's Nick Grant celebrates with the Commonwealth Cup in 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

An early-season version of the annual rivalry game and matchups with national powerhouse Clemson highlight Virginia and Virginia Tech’s 2020 football schedules.

The annual Commonwealth Clash game, traditionally the final game of the regular season in recent years, will be played the second week of this year, if the season is played. It will be the earliest in the year the two rivals meet since 1987, former coach Frank Beamer’s first season at Tech.

The Hokies open the season at home against North Carolina State on Sept. 12, then host UVA the next weekend.

After the first of two open dates, the Hokies play at Duke (Oct. 3), at North Carolina (Oct. 10), hosts Boston College (Oct. 17), visits Wake Forest (Oct. 24) and ends the month at Louisville on Halloween (Oct. 31).

Tech plays its plus-1 non-conference game Nov. 7 at home against Liberty, hosts Miami (Nov. 14), plays at Pittsburgh (Nov. 21), then has its second open date before ending the regular season at home against Clemson (Dec. 5).

UVA, the defending ACC Coastal Division champions, opens the year Sept. 11 – a Friday night – at home against VMI, for the Cavaliers’ one non-conference game.

After the Sept. 19 game against the Hokies in Blacksburg, Virginia has its first open date before playing at Clemson (Oct. 3), hosting North Carolina State (Oct. 10), visiting Wake Forest (Oct. 17), playing at Miami (Oct. 24) and hosting North Carolina on Halloween (Oct. 31).

The Cavaliers host Louisville (Nov. 7) and Duke (Nov. 14), completing a stretch of three straight home games at Scott Stadium, before hitting their second open date. They play at Florida State to close the regular season on Dec. 5.

Last week, the ACC announced it would use this 10-plus-1 schedule module, where teams - including Notre Dame - would play 10 conference games and one non-league contest. The non-conference - or plus-1 game - would have to be played in-state.

Notre Dame plays Duke, Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Boston College, North Carolina and Syracuse, but not either school from the Commonwealth.

Three ACC teams – Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and Syracuse – have Liberty as their non-conference opponent.

mbarber@timesdispatch.com

@RTD_MikeBarber

