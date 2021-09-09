Illinois visits UVA after an up-and-down start under Bret Bielema

But the Cavaliers are readying themselves for an Illini squad that will play a classic Big Ten brand of football, heavy on power runs and two-tight end sets.

“When you look at the history of their head coach and you look at the successes and then the style, there’s a proven track record there,” said Mendenhall. “So when you’re able to complement and do that and then have strong receivers in addition to a good running game, that makes it more difficult to defend.”

Bielema, who played collegiately at Iowa, went 68-24 in seven seasons at Wisconsin, reaching a bowl game every year in his first go-around in the Big Ten. He found less success when he moved to the SEC, going 29-34 in five years at Arkansas.

Bielema was fired after the 2017 season and spent the past three years as an NFL assistant before making his Big Ten return at Illinois.

It remains unclear who will be behind center for Illinois. Brandon Peters started the opener against Nebraska but suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski took over and is 34 for 58 passing for 390 yards and five touchdowns.

Sitkowski will start Saturday and Peters’ availability will be a game-time decision, Bielema said Thursday. Peters has practiced this week.