Improved UVA wraps up regular season at Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE – Tony Bennett enters every college basketball season with the same overarching goal for his Virginia team – for that year’s version of the Cavaliers to realize its full potential.

And while UVA undeniably stubbed its toe – hard – in dropping its final regular-season home game to Florida State last weekend, Bennett still believes his squad can attain that goal.

“Has this team improved? Have they come close to maximizing where they’ve gotten to at this point?” said Bennett, whose team closes the regular season Saturday at Louisville. “I am pleased in that direction. you just want to finish strong. You really do. You want to keep attacking and going at it the right way.”

Virginia, predicted to finish fourth in the ACC in the preseason, sits in sixth place and can finish no worse than seventh heading to next week’s conference tournament in Brooklyn.

More importantly – and impressively – Bennett’s club has improved as the season has gone on, Saturday’s buzzer-beater heartbreak on Senior Day, notwithstanding. A team that lost three starters and six of its top eight scorers from the previous season struggled out of the gate, going a disappointing 5-3 in November, including a season-opening loss to Navy.

But Bennett righted the ship. Starting with a Feb. 1 victory over Boston College, Virginia won five of six games, including a win at Duke and a pair of victories against Miami. The pack-line defense, Bennett’s calling card as he’s built UVA into one of the ACC’s most consistently successful program, started to like more Bennett-esque.

Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman continued to be clamp-down perimeter defenders, while Jayden Gardner’s one-on-one defense improved dramatically, to the point that he virtually shut down Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero in a pair of matchups.

“What you’ve seen him do at a high level is slide on the ball and move his feet and use his physical strength and his mobility or quick feet to keep guys in front,” said Bennett. “That’s really been nice to see and important in some of our big wins.”

And – while still massively limited by the team’s lack of outside shooting – UVA (17-12, 11-8 ACC) has found ways to score enough to get by. Gardner is averaging a team-high 15.5 points per game and senior guard Kihei Clark elevated his offensive output, scoring 13.1 points per game his last 10 outings, a stretch that started with a 15-point game against Louisville and also included a career-high 25 points in last week’s loss to Duke.

“We’ve gotten a little more efficient offensively, though we don’t shoot it great,” said Bennett. “A little more efficient at guys finding certain spots where they can score for the most part. … We’ve just been more consistent in all the areas.”

Still, the losses to Navy, James Madison, North Carolina State and FSU probably will prove too much to overcome in Virginia’s quest to earn an eighth straight NCAA tournament appearance. UVA will likely need to win the ACC tournament in Brooklyn next week to make the NCAA field.

Bennett’s players insisted that’s not something they focus on.

“We don’t pay attention to that, for real,” said guard Armaan Franklin. “We try to go out and play every game, play hard, and let the chips fall where they may.”

Louisville, meanwhile, is playing out the string in a miserable season that saw it part with coach Chris Mack back in January. The Cardinals (12-17, 6-13) are wrapping up their first losing season since 2000-2001, Denny Crum’s final season there.

Mike Pegues, a former VCU staffer, has been the team’s interim coach since Mack’s tenure ended. Virginia has won 12 of the last 13 meetings against Louisville, including a 64-52 home win on Jan. 24, but Pegues doesn’t expect that to weigh on the minds of his players in this contest.

“I would hope not,” he said. “When we take the floor, I would hope that our guys will just be focused on finding a way to beat UVA this year. The history, a lot of those guys didn’t have anything to do with that, we have so many newcomers, anyway.”