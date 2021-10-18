Improving UVA defense cutting down on little mistakes that lead to big plays

“Once the UNC game happened, we had more clarity as to what had to be improved,” said Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall on Monday as his team began preparations for Saturday night’s home game against Georgia Tech. “We started addressing it immediately. I saw progress and re-progress, I guess, if that's even a word, starting again, and that's continued for the last three weeks.”

Virginia gave up three long touchdowns pass – a 37-yarder, a 59 and 75 – in its 59-39 loss at North Carolina on Sept. 18. Overall, the Tar Heels averaged 21.9 yards per completion and 10.3 yards per offensive snap that day.

A week later, UVA allowed a 39-yard first-quarter touchdown pass against Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons picked up 6.4 yards per play in their 37-17 win at Scott Stadium, a game Mendenhall believes began showing the unit’s progress.

“I know that they're lumped together because they were losses, but I don't lump those together,” he said of the 20-point defeats. “To me the UNC game was separate and distinct. Wake (Forest) seems to be scoring about the same amount of points no matter who they play, and they have for years. I saw improvement in that game.”