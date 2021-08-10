In an effort to mix it up, VCU's men's basketball team trained as boxers, firefighters this summer

The boxing sessions occurred over the course of the summer. Players ran to Vintage Boxing Club — about a mile and a half from VCU’s Basketball Development Center — worked out, then ran back.

Williams said there was a positive energy in those sessions. Everyone was excited to go, he said.

"It was just different,” Williams said. “Because now we're using different types of muscles ... And we really got to learn the basic techniques of boxing.”

Then the trip to the fire academy last month was very tough, Williams said. It was a surprise to the players — VCU men’s basketball director of sports performance Daniel Roose simply mentioned to them that they had something new planned.

Once there, players did a range of workouts, from bicep curls with ladders to rope pulls.

“It was a great experience,” Rhoades said. “They did some team building stuff, some competition stuff.”

Personally, Williams said he felt like this was his best summer of work he’s ever had at VCU. And he saw that his teammates around him worked hard, too.

It was a summer of variety bond forging, breaking players out of the norm. And the Rams will hope that pays off heading into the fall.