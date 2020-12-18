In challenging and disappointing season, Virginia Tech coordinators see things to build on

Fuente, Cornelsen and Hamilton all agreed that playing nine straight games left the team gassed by the end of that run. When the Hokies finally got an open date, with two games remaining, the impact was obvious. They played harder and sharper in the final two contests, a loss to No. 3 Clemson and the Commonwealth Cup win over Virginia.

It left Fuente second-guessing whether he should have given the team more time off to rest during the nine-game stretch to open the year, though he and his coordinators understood the team also needed practice time to make up for what they missed in spring.

“You look at us at the end of those (games), we were slow. We were a slow football team,” said Fuente. “And I feel like maybe we left our team on the practice field. But I knew we needed to practice. We had been so far behind, I knew we needed the work and I knew we needed the work on the defensive side of the ball.”

Hamilton said the changes he made to the team’s defensive scheme didn’t necessarily make things more complicated for his players, but different. And the team needed more practice time to adjust to those differences. Personnel issues also limited what Hamilton could do with the defense this year.