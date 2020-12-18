In challenging and disappointing season, Virginia Tech coordinators see things to build on

What the pandemic robbed from college football programs across the nation was the very thing Justin Hamilton, in his first year as Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator, needed the most – time.
When COVID-19 concerns wiped out spring practice, Hamilton wasn’t afforded the time to teach his players his defensive scheme. When injuries and COVID issues depleted Tech’s roster, Hamilton wasn’t given time to get young players up to speed. And when the rejiggered schedule left the Hokies playing nine straight weeks, Hamilton and his defense never got the time to catch their breath.
“It was just like how you draw it up, like exactly what you want,” Hamilton joked this week, addressing the media on the start of the NCAA early signing period. “I own every bit of our performance. There are no excuses. There’s no blaming, no complaining.”
Hamilton, offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and head coach Justin Fuente spent part of Wednesday reviewing and discussing the team’s 2020 season, a 5-6 campaign that ended with a 33-15 win over rival UVA on Saturday night.
Tuesday, athletic director Whit Babcock announced that Fuente would be returning for the 2021 season and that no changes to his staff were expected. The son of a college baseball coach, Babcock has said he doesn’t think it’s an athletic director’s place to demand any change in assistants, instead trusting and empowering his head coaches to run their own staffs.
Still, with Hamilton’s first year yielding a defense that ranked 11th out of 15 ACC teams in both scoring and total defense, allowing 32.1 points and 447.5 yards per game, and Cornelsen overseeing an offense that ranked 11th in the league in third down conversions, there was plenty of questions about the Hokies’ two coordinators.
“I don’t anticipate there being any changes,” said Fuente. “But it’s my charge to make and push them all to get better, because we all need to get better.”
Fans were particularly critical of Cornelsen, whose play-calling – especially on third downs – was a hot topic on social media. Cornselsen said criticism over play-calling simply comes with the job as a Power Five offensive coordinator.
“I grew up in a coaching family, so I knew what I was getting into in this profession and certainly at this position on a staff,” he said. “There’s always going to be criticism. There’s always calls that I want back. That’ll never change.”
Having Fuente, a former offensive coordinator, as a boss, and knowing Fuente supports him, Cornelsen said, helps alleviate some of the outside pressure.
“There’s no value that you can place on, not just having a head coach that’s going to be behind you all the way, 100 percent, to tell you to go call your game, don’t worry about it, but on top of that, a guy that’s already done it, a guy that can help, a guy you can lean on during a game that’s going to give you sound advice at the right time,” said Cornelsen.
Fuente, Cornelsen and Hamilton all agreed that playing nine straight games left the team gassed by the end of that run. When the Hokies finally got an open date, with two games remaining, the impact was obvious. They played harder and sharper in the final two contests, a loss to No. 3 Clemson and the Commonwealth Cup win over Virginia.
It left Fuente second-guessing whether he should have given the team more time off to rest during the nine-game stretch to open the year, though he and his coordinators understood the team also needed practice time to make up for what they missed in spring.
“You look at us at the end of those (games), we were slow. We were a slow football team,” said Fuente. “And I feel like maybe we left our team on the practice field. But I knew we needed to practice. We had been so far behind, I knew we needed the work and I knew we needed the work on the defensive side of the ball.”
Hamilton said the changes he made to the team’s defensive scheme didn’t necessarily make things more complicated for his players, but different. And the team needed more practice time to adjust to those differences. Personnel issues also limited what Hamilton could do with the defense this year.
“There’s going to be a really hard look in the mirror at me personally at looking at myself of if I was given every one of the variables all over again, what would I have done?” said Hamilton. “I like to believe I’m my own harshest critic, and I’m going to be very critical of myself, and hopefully, we’ll be able to use that going forward. If we can do that, and it helps our kids and it makes our team better, then this year has value.”
But against UVA, Hamilton, Cornelsen and Fuente said their team put out an effort it can build off.
“We set out to be a hard, smart and tough football team,” said Fuente. “I thought we were at times, but not we were not nearly enough. Not for my liking, not for our fans liking, not for our supporters liking, not for anybody that loves and cares about Virginia Tech and Virginia Tech football. That's my responsibility. We've got to do better. We've got to be more consistent football team.”