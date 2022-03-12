In cracking a VCU strength, Richmond grabs redemption and dashes Rams' NCAA tournament hopes

WASHINGTON — The memory stuck with Jacob Gilyard, for the three weeks since it was planted in his mind.

A VCU declaration that night at the Siegel Center, in the midst of a 20-point Rams win — that “We run Richmond” — was something that Gilyard didn’t forget. That Richmond loss, and the manner in which it came, was a result Gilyard called embarrassing.

And so a rematch, a third meeting between the crosstown rivals — this one in the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals on Friday — was a chance at vengeance. And Gilyard, a fifth-year point guard, seemed to will UR to the opportunity to taste it.

Led by his hot hand, the Spiders exploited a Rams perimeter defense that had been among the nation’s best. And it helped push UR to its first victory over VCU in a postseason tournament in its sixth try, 75-64 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

In the process, the sixth-seeded Spiders in all likelihood closed the door on the remaining hope the third-seeded Rams had of grabbing an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament.

"I'm not good at math, but I'll probably say like 95% of it was just about pride,” Gilyard said of UR’s performance. “Like we've said, they embarrassed us last time we played them.”

Gilyard made sure that didn’t happen again. He went 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 7 of 12, part of a career-high 32 points.

In his first-half groove he seemingly couldn’t miss, coolly flicking triples through the net from NBA range. And that against a VCU group that was limiting teams to 26.8% beyond the arc coming in, second in the country.

Part of what the Rams (21-9) did well against the Spiders (21-12) in their 77-57 victory at the Siegel Center on Feb. 18, and in a 64-62 win at the Robins Center on Jan. 29, was defend the 3. UR entered the A-10 tournament making 3s at a rate of 8.3 per game. But VCU held the Spiders to 4 of 22 beyond the arc on Jan. 29 and 6 of 14 on Feb. 18.

But UR, paced by Gilyard, went 9 of 19 beyond the arc Friday.

Lapses in rotations were part of the problem. Gilyard said the Spiders aimed for more ball screens Friday, to spread the Rams out, force them to collapse and create open looks.

“Coach emphasized that they would have to beat us by 3s,” VCU senior wing Vince Williams Jr. said. “And we didn’t execute on defense.”

Then recurring issues for VCU, even through the type of winning that brought the group to 14-4 in regular-season conference play, reared their ugly heads once again: turnovers and fouling.

The Rams came in 305th in the nation in personal fouls per game at 18.4 and 332nd in turnovers per game at 15.2. And, on Friday, those two things siphoned off VCU’s ability to catch a run significant enough to overtake the Spiders down the stretch.

UR shot just 34.8% from the field in the second half, but VCU put the Spiders on the line for 23 foul shots in the half, of which they made 20. And the Rams committed 10 of their 16 turnovers in the second half, too.

“Some of the things we've harped on throughout the year, of sitting down and getting stops without fouling and, No. 1, taking care of the basketball — that's been our Achilles heel for us all year long,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We've won a lot of games, and we've played very good basketball this year, but what always hurt us this year is turnovers."

And so VCU headed back to Richmond, NCAA tournament hopes largely dashed. It seemed that the Rams had to at least make it to Sunday’s title game to position themselves for an at-large bid to the Big Dance.

Now they’ll wait and see, an NIT bid likely in the offing. That bracket will be revealed Sunday at 8 p.m. Rhoades said Friday he wasn’t yet sure what VCU’s plans would be for Sunday in terms of waiting for a possible postseason destination.

"Obviously, we wanted to be here all weekend,” guard KeShawn Curry said. “But now we just, like Coach said in the locker room, we just got to sit and wait and see what happens next."

UR coach Chris Mooney said that the Spiders wanted to make sure with Friday’s opportunity, a third shot at VCU, that they executed how they wanted to. And they did — it was personal to them after what happened three weeks ago.

And with that they secured redemption in a historic manner — UR triumphant over VCU in a conference tournament for the first time. And this time, on Friday, it was chants of "We are Richmond" that rained down from Spiders supporters.

"They knew what they needed to do against us, '' Rhoades said, “and they did it.”