In disjointed season, finding consistency has been a struggle for ACC basketball teams

Clemson coach Brad Brownell noticed obvious slippage in his team’s basic fundamentals after the program paused last month. But maybe more importantly, Brownell said coaches have to spend more time focused on the mental health and emotional well-being of players this year, time that previously had been spent on X’s and O’s.

“You’re probably doing more coaching of attitude and mentality and where’s your team?” he said. “You’re doing a lot of that. There’s a lot of individual meetings with players because kids are struggling with things that are not just basketball.”

Capel and North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts said fans might get a skewed view of how comfortably players are navigating the pandemic when they watch games.

“It’s tough being a kid or an athlete right now,” said Keatts. “People don’t see that because when you flip on the TV, you just see the finished product. You see those guys who are out there playing. They look like they’re having fun. TV can trick you.”

The result of all that added stress, disrupted schedules and general uncertainty has been inconsistent play for much of the league.