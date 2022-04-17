In first conventional opening week since 2019, Flying Squirrels yield sizable attendance numbers at The Diamond

For members of the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ front office, an overarching goal heading into this season was to recreate everything the franchise was able to accomplish from an attendance perspective pre-pandemic.

The club, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, has annually set high marks at the gates since its debut season in 2010. The Flying Squirrels have never ranked lower than second in the Eastern League in average attendance, and have led six times.

And the last pre-pandemic season at The Diamond, a 9,560-seat park, was a highlight in particular for the Flying Squirrels. They hosted the Eastern League All-Star Game and averaged 6,255 fans in 2019, which paced the league and which was their most since 2014 (6,336).

But then the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, made for a delayed start to the 2021 season and forced attendance restrictions to begin the 2021 season. The Flying Squirrels did well still, considering the limitations of last year.

This year, though, presented the Flying Squirrels with a first opening week of a more normal variety since 2019 and the chance to return to an attendance benchmark on par with what the club has been accustomed to since it arrived in town.

And if the numbers that were gleaned from the opening week are any indication, those efforts are off to a raring start.

Richmond sold out its home opener Tuesday, for the 12th time in 12 tries — with a listed mark of 9,810.

Through Saturday’s game, the Flying Squirrels were sixth nationally out of 120 minor league clubs in total attendance, at 34,749. That number leads all Double-A teams, behind five Triple-A franchises.

Richmond’s average attendance through Saturday was 6,950, which was seventh nationally. In context, that number over the course of a season would be the Flying Squirrels’ highest.

It’s a type of draw the Squirrels would’ve hoped for heading into the season.

“It’s been inspiring to see people work together,” Flying Squirrels chief executive officer Todd “Parney” Parnell said, “it’s been inspiring to see how happy people are to be here.”

Last year, when the season started in early May, COVID-19 policies restricted attendance to 2,943 for the Flying Squirrel’s first homestand and 3,448 for their second.

There were no restrictions after that, and average attendance came out to 4,828 — the franchise’s lowest but still second in its league.

Where the Flying Squirrels took a hit was in group ticket sales.

“Large groups of tickets were what was more difficult,” Garrett Erwin, the Flying Squirrels’ director of group sales, said on Sunday. “And a lot of it was just because of companies' COVID protocols.”

Now, though, in targeting past group sales partners and securing new partners, Erwin has come to find that businesses and organizations are excited to come back out.

The Flying Squirrels have already sold out their suites for the season, which Erwin said the club has never come close to doing before.

“Which is incredible by this point,” Erwin said.

Elsewhere, it was also a productive winter for the Flying Squirrels in terms of selling new season tickets.

Derrick McCabe, the team’s box office manager, said that the franchise sold 50 to 60 new season ticket seats.

"Which is pretty rare for an offseason,” McCabe said.

And so, the budding momentum yielded yet another opening-night sellout on Tuesday — something that’s a sort of standard for the club.

“Selling out opening night is…,” McCabe began in an interview Sunday.

“... Pretty much paramount here,” Erwin finished.

Mostly good weather provided a backdrop to consistently high numbers afterward, too. The Flying Squirrels drew 7,729 on Wednesday; 3,311 on Thursday, when there was rain; back up to 6,789 on Friday; and 7,110 on Saturday.

To Parnell, it was a tone-setting week.

“It's a team effort,” McCabe said. “The promotions help us sell. The food and beverage help us sell. The operations — keeping the place clean and wanting people to come back. Like, all of these things are things that help us do our job well.”

Now, for the club, it’ll be about continuing the momentum. After this week’s road trip to play the Erie SeaWolves, Richmond will return home for its largest homestand of the season — 12 games, from April 26 to May 8.

McCabe doesn’t like to use the word “normal” when characterizing the current time in comparison to the time before the pandemic.

But, one week in, club attendance is on a promising trajectory.

“It does feel like we're getting there,” McCabe said, of normalcy at The Diamond. “Now the focus is just to get the rest of the games as close to what this opening homestand has been like."