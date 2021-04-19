In first full season, VCU's Tyler Locklear one of top home-run hitters in nation

Since Tyler Locklear was a toddler, he’s always had a bat in his hands.
Even if was just swinging it around the house, it’s been a constant most of his life. It makes sense. The VCU freshman comes from a baseball family. His father, Todd, played collegiately at St. Andrews (Laurinburg, N.C.). His uncle Jeff played at UNC Pembroke and professionally in the Giants organization.
Still, like any other kid, Locklear started slow, just trying to have fun with the sport. He fell in love with it around age 12 and by high school thought that he, too, could take baseball beyond and play in college.
At Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore, he caught the eye of VCU assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Rich Witten. And the No. 1 attribute that jumped out was clear: Locklear’s power.
“His power is the first thing you see when you see him,” VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said. “He’s a big, strong, athletic kid.”
Locklear picked VCU over his two other offers, from Towson and Gardner-Webb. And three and a half years after Locklear announced his commitment to the Rams, the power that stood out to VCU’s coaching staff has shone at a level among the best in the country.
In 35 games, all starts, for VCU (21-14, 5-3 Atlantic 10), the 6-3, 210-pound third baseman is fourth in the nation with 14 home runs, tied for eighth in the country in runs scored (40), 11th in slugging percentage (.768) and tied for 14th in RBIs (40).
“I just try to keep the show going,” said Locklear, a native of Abingdon, Md. “I go up there and hit it hard somewhere and see what happens.”
Locklear got just an abbreviated attempt at a freshman season in 2020, when the year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Rams played 17 games. Locklear appeared in 16 of those contests, starting all but one. He batted .259, with a .397 slugging percentage, and had one home run and eight RBIs.
Despite the small sample size, Locklear felt the short stretch helped him get his timing down, adjusting to the speed of the college game.
And Stiffler said it was pretty obvious right away that the Rams needed to get Locklear on the field as soon as possible.
“He came in focused not on being this home run guy, but focused on being someone who can help our team,” Stiffler said. “He is a team-first individual.”
And while the power is easy to see in Locklear’s game, Stiffler said, what he said a lot of people don’t understand is that Locklear also has an “unbelievable” work ethic.
Locklear constantly works on getting better, Stiffler said, sometimes so much so that the staff has to slow him down a tad. An example was in the midst of a red-hot stretch last month when Locklear tweaked his batting stance — “We’re like, ‘Tyler, what are you doing?’” Stiffler said. He hit home runs in six out of seven games in early March, including a pair of two-homer outings.
It’s Locklear’s approach that separates him, Stiffler believes.
“He really can be a complete hitter,” Stiffler said, “not just the guy who’s up there swinging for the fences.”
Witten and Locklear have a routine where they sit down every couple of weeks and watch film to analyze how opponents are pitching Locklear and examine his stance. Then, outside, Locklear keeps a consistent routine of tee and soft-toss drills, and batting practice.
In addition to the homers, Locklear has upped his batting average to a team-high .336 this year. He has eight doubles, tied for second on the team.
Defense and strikeouts (27 this year) are two areas Stiffler feels Locklear can continue to build on as he progresses. Locklear is striking out more than he perhaps needs to, Stiffler said.
“He’s such a team guy, he always wants to get the big hit for us,” Stiffler said. “And that’s an advanced skill to learn how to say, ‘No … if I take my walk I’m fine as well. And the next guy will drive me in.’”
But before the season, Stiffler said Locklear has as much power and hitting ability as anyone he’s ever coached. Teammate Bradford Webb said the way the ball comes off Locklear’s bat is like few things he’s ever seen in his career. And, in his first full season, Locklear is already establishing a pedigree. He’s already fourth on VCU’s all-time list for home runs in a season. The record is 19 by Jason Dubois in 2000.
Stiffler said the future is extremely bright.
“All the hard work you put in, just to see it actually pan out on the field is pretty cool,” Locklear said. “But you just try to do everything you can for the team to win.”
