In first full season, VCU's Tyler Locklear one of top home-run hitters in nation

“I just try to keep the show going,” said Locklear, a native of Abingdon, Md. “I go up there and hit it hard somewhere and see what happens.”

Locklear got just an abbreviated attempt at a freshman season in 2020, when the year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the Rams played 17 games. Locklear appeared in 16 of those contests, starting all but one. He batted .259, with a .397 slugging percentage, and had one home run and eight RBIs.

Despite the small sample size, Locklear felt the short stretch helped him get his timing down, adjusting to the speed of the college game.

And Stiffler said it was pretty obvious right away that the Rams needed to get Locklear on the field as soon as possible.

“He came in focused not on being this home run guy, but focused on being someone who can help our team,” Stiffler said. “He is a team-first individual.”

And while the power is easy to see in Locklear’s game, Stiffler said, what he said a lot of people don’t understand is that Locklear also has an “unbelievable” work ethic.