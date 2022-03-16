In making NCAA tournament, Richmond's Nick Sherod joined an exclusive family club — a third-generation player in the Big Dance

It’s a prestigious club, that’s for sure.

When E.J. Sherod was a young player his father, Ed Sherod, playfully teased him about his NCAA tournament experience — Ed helped lead VCU to the Big Dance in both 1980 and 1981, which were VCU’s first-ever NCAA tournament appearances.

So when E.J. made the NCAA tournament as a player at ODU, in 1995 and again in 1997, he was excited that he would no longer be the one at the dinner table who didn’t make the Dance — excited that he, too, was in the club.

“It was just like, 'OK, now I got some comeback for [Ed] now,’” E.J. joked this week.

Then Nick Sherod, E.J.’s son, was next in line. There was more lighthearted jabbing for the current Richmond Spider.

The Spiders seemed hurtling toward a tournament bid in 2020, before that tournament was canceled. So that left Nick without an appearance, and out of the club, heading into this sixth season at UR, coming off a second ACL tear.

“That's one of the things we do with Nick, it was like, 'Are you going to join the club?'” Ed said. “Because it's a club [not] everybody gets in."

But that, of course, changed on Sunday.

When the sixth-seeded Spiders knocked off top seed Davidson in the A-10 title game on Sunday, to secure the league’s automatic NCAA tournament bid, Nick finally did it.

Emotional after the game, Nick went over to hug his parents and his grandfather, letting out tears — like a release of everything it took to get to that point.

And E.J. told him, “Welcome to the club” — Nick became a third-generation NCAA tournament player, following in the family footsteps of his father and grandfather.

“That was awesome,” Nick said on Wednesday. “My dad and my grandpa always had talked about them playing in a tournament and how awesome it was for them. And to be able to have a shared experience now at the dinner table is going to be great.”

Nick and UR, seeded No. 12 in the NCAA tournament, open their Dance against fifth-seeded Iowa on Thursday at 3:10 p.m. at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

In a talented basketball family, Nick has been around hoops virtually his entire life. Ed can remember putting a basketball in Nick’s hands while his mother had him in her hands as a baby. And E.J., who was an assistant coach at VCU under Mack McCarthy in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Nick was young, joked that Nick’s first buckets were at the Siegel Center, standing on players’ shoulders.

A lifelong student of the game, E.J. said that Nick learned to read because he wanted to be able to glean Kobe Bryant’s stats each day from the newspaper sports pages.

As the years progressed, Ed, who is the longtime coach of the St. Catherine’s High School basketball team, became a trainer for Nick, working him out. And E.J. coached Nick in AAU competition, first with Team Richmond and then with Team Loaded.

Nick grew into a Times-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year at St. Christopher’s, and wound up landing with a hometown school in UR, over William & Mary, George Mason and Rice (which was then led by current VCU coach Mike Rhoades).

And, at UR, Nick became a regular contributor right away as a freshman in 2016-17 — with advice from his father in hand, who told him when he was a freshman that he had to put the work in behind the scenes to be ready when his number was called.

“We just tried to lay a foundation of, 'This is what it requires to be a Division I basketball player. You got to be ready when your number is called.'” E.J. said. “And I think that kind of sums up his career. Just because he worked so hard."

That work came through trials too, though. Nick tore his left ACL early in his junior season, which ended a run of 54 consecutive starts, and 73 consecutive games played overall. Ed then played an important role in getting Nick ready for a return, sharpening his shot again for the 2019-20 season, when Nick started all 31 games for a 24-7 UR team in a season ended early by COVID-19.

Then, in the fall that followed, Nick tore his right ACL in a preseason practice — E.J. said he’ll never forget the call he got when Nick informed him of what happened.

"At that point, after he settled down, had the surgery, he was pretty sure that he was done,” E.J. said.

Except, Nick eventually settled himself on the notion that he didn’t want to to finish his career having not played — he wanted to go out on his own two feet. No matter what happened this season in terms of playing time or stats, he wanted to be able to go out with his jersey on.

So he made the decision to use a sixth year available to him, contributing to a UR squad that’s one of the most experienced in the nation overall. He’s averaged 15.1 minutes, mostly off the bench, with 6.2 points per game. He’s second on the team with 56 3-pointers.

The Spiders had their work cut out for them last week — their only chance to make the NCAA tournament was to win the A-10 tournament. They weren’t in contention for an at-large bid.

But they got there, via the hard road — four wins in four days.

"I think the biggest factor was that we had put too much time in and we had been through too much to not put our best foot forward,” Nick said, of how UR's veteran squad did it.

And when the buzzer sounded Sunday, Nick was in officially the Sherod family’s special club.

Now he will try to join an even more exclusive section — to snag an NCAA tournament victory. Ed — who is VCU’s all-time leader in average minutes played (36.2), second in program history in assists (582) and sixth in steals (202) — did it his senior year in 1981, when the Rams beat Long Island in the opening round before falling to Tennessee in overtime. VCU fell to Iowa in the opening round when it went in Ed’s junior season, in 1980.

"Getting to the NCAA is just like a dream for everybody,” Ed said.

And E.J. — who is tied for 13th in ODU program history in career games played (128) — did it his sophomore year in 1995, when the Monarchs topped Villanova in triple overtime in the opening round, before falling to Tulsa. His senior year, in 1997, ODU lost to New Mexico in the opening round.

“It was like … a culminating thing because, as a senior, you want to go out in the tournament,” E.J. said. “You either going to win it or you're going to go out in it. But that's how you want it to be.”

Ed and E.J. have advised Nick to enjoy the moment and everything that comes with it.

It took a winding road to get here — for Nick to be playing this season at all. But now he’s done it, he continued the family tradition.

And on Thursday, he and the Spiders take part in the Dance, officially.

"I think the thing that I'm most proud of is that I never gave up, I never quit,” Nick said. “And that when I decided to do something I put my mind to it and I stuck to it and I was able to do it."