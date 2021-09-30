In Military Classic of the South, VMI braces to restrict The Citadel's option 'experts'

Yet in Wachenheim's estimation, "The most similar offense to the triple-option … is the Air Raid. How we [spread the field] is just different. Instead of pulling and pitching the ball, we throw a bubble screen. Instead of running the ball up the middle with the fullback, we may throw a [short pass]. It’s still trying to attack the whole field, just different ways how you get the ball there.”

The Keydets have won the last two meetings with The Citadel, including the April game in Lexington that secured the Southern Conference spring-season championship for VMI.

“We don’t have a target on our back in my opinion. That’s what the media has said,” said Wachenheim. “We’re on the hunt. We’re on the hunt for a Southern Conference championship. We’re looking to compete. We’re looking to prove that the spring season wasn’t a fluke, like many have said.

“It is a true fact that it’s easier for us to compete in the spring because our freshmen are out of the Rat Line [physically and mentally challenging period of indoctrination], and therefore can spend more attention on football than saying, ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ and some of the drill work they have to do as Rats.

“But we’re on the hunt.”