In Military Classic of the South, VMI braces to restrict The Citadel's option 'experts'

VMI coach Scott Wachenheim acknowledged during a Wednesday question-and-answer session with the media that he has been waking up in the dark this week haunted by a disturbing theme.
That would be the possible defensive demolition caused by The Citadel’s triple-option offense, which the traveling Keydets face Saturday in The Military Classic of the South.
“They’re experts at what they do,” said Wachenheim, in his seventh year at VMI. The Keydets (3-1, 1-0 Southern Conference) have allowed an average of 275 rushing yards, which ranks No. 122 of 123 FCS teams.
“I’ve woken up at four o’clock in the morning the last three days very concerned about our run defense against The Citadel run offense,” said Wachenheim.
The Citadel (1-2), which will open its Southern Conference schedule, averages 256 rushing yards, which ranks 10th nationally.
It’s fair to note that the No. 18 Keydets gave up 494 rushing yards in a 60-10 loss at FBS member Kent State, and that bloated VMI’s defensive statistics. But the Keydets haven’t been a shut-down crew against the run otherwise.
They'll have ample opportunity to demonstrate improvement at The Citadel.
Wachenheim considered installing the triple-option when he arrived at VMI, but went another direction that eventually evolved into the Air Raid. The Keydets this season average 32 pass attempts. The Citadel totaled 33 passes in three games.
Yet in Wachenheim's estimation, "The most similar offense to the triple-option … is the Air Raid. How we [spread the field] is just different. Instead of pulling and pitching the ball, we throw a bubble screen. Instead of running the ball up the middle with the fullback, we may throw a [short pass]. It’s still trying to attack the whole field, just different ways how you get the ball there.”
The Keydets have won the last two meetings with The Citadel, including the April game in Lexington that secured the Southern Conference spring-season championship for VMI.
“We don’t have a target on our back in my opinion. That’s what the media has said,” said Wachenheim. “We’re on the hunt. We’re on the hunt for a Southern Conference championship. We’re looking to compete. We’re looking to prove that the spring season wasn’t a fluke, like many have said.
“It is a true fact that it’s easier for us to compete in the spring because our freshmen are out of the Rat Line [physically and mentally challenging period of indoctrination], and therefore can spend more attention on football than saying, ‘Yes sir, no sir,’ and some of the drill work they have to do as Rats.
“But we’re on the hunt.”
To Wachenheim during his Wednesday presentation, it was suggested that Saturday's rivalry renewal in Charleston, S.C., should be a fun one because The Citadel’s 11,427-seat Johnson Hagood Stadium is expected to be full.
“It would be a fun one if nobody was there,” said Wachenheim.
Note: In addition to its football team, VMI will be represented at The Citadel by a cadet contingent of approximately 500, including the band.
