In next week's A-10 tournament, VCU will be No. 3 seed, Richmond No. 6

Saturday's late-afternoon games concluded the Atlantic 10's regular-season men's basketball slate, and the results locked in the league's 14 teams to their seeds for next week's conference tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

VCU, which finished 21-8 overall and 14-4 in league play after a 69-65 loss at Saint Louis on Saturday, will be the No. 3 seed in the tournament. Richmond, which finished 19-12 overall and 10-8 in league play after a 72-65 loss at St. Bonaventure on Friday, will be the tournament's No. 6 seed.

The Rams will have a double bye and play first in the quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Spiders will play in the second round on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

VCU had a shot at a share of the regular-season title, and the No. 1 seed, heading into its Saturday game at Saint Louis. An 82-76 Dayton win over Davidson earlier Saturday opened that window, which VCU could've jumped through with a win.

The team, with a victory Saturday, would've matched Davidson at 15-3 in league play but would've snatched the top seed on a tiebreaker that rests on the winning percentage of the teams' highest common opponent. That opponent was Dayton, and VCU was 1-1 against the Flyers and Davidson was 0-1.

But, with VCU's loss, Davidson held on to first place, and the outright regular-season title, with the top seed. And Dayton moved up to the No. 2 seed.

St. Bonaventure locked up the No. 4 seed, the last double bye, with its win over Richmond on Friday.

The Spiders were already locked into the tournament's No. 6 seed before that result.

Richmond, on Thursday, will play the winner of the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday first-round game between No. 11 seed Rhode Island and No. 14 Duquesne.

VCU, on Friday, will play the winner of Richmond's matchup.

Here's the full tournament schedule:

Wednesday, March 9

FIRST ROUND (CAPITAL ONE ARENA | WASHINGTON, D.C)

Game 1: No. 12 La Salle vs. No. 13 Saint Joseph's, 1:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Rhode Island vs. No. 14 Duquesne, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

SECOND ROUND (CAPITAL ONE ARENA | WASHINGTON, D.C)

Game 3: No. 8 Fordham vs. No. 9 George Mason, Noon

Game 4: No. 5 Saint Louis vs. Winner of Game 1, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 5: No. 7 George Washington vs. No. 10 Massachusetts, 6 p.m., USA Network

Game 6: No. 6 Richmond vs. Winner of Game 2, 8:30 p.m., USA Network

Friday, March 11

QUARTERFINALS (CAPITAL ONE ARENA | WASHINGTON, D.C)

Game 7: No. 1 Davidson vs. Winner of Game 3, Noon, USA Network

Game 8: No. 4 St. Bonaventure vs. Winner of Game 4, 2:30 p.m., USA Network

Game 9: No. 2 Dayton vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 p.m. USA Network

Game 10: No. 3 VCU vs. Winner of Game 6, 8:30 p.m., USA Network

Saturday, March 12

SEMIFINALS (CAPITAL ONE ARENA | WASHINGTON, D.C)

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 1 p.m., CBSSN

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

Sunday, March 13

CHAMPIONSHIP (CAPITAL ONE ARENA | WASHINGTON, D.C)

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 1 p.m., CBS Sports