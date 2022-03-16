In NIT, VCU on quest to 'see it through'

On VCU’s bench during the Rams’ first-round NIT game against Princeton on Tuesday, sophomore Jamir Watkins sported a new black hoodie. And printed on the front was a menacing pair of eyes, peering out.

The eyes were symbolic. The hoodies were distributed to each of the Rams on Sunday night as they began to look toward an appearance in the NIT — the eyes representative of a motto coach Mike Rhoades coined to mark VCU’s mission in the tournament: “See it through.”

The Rams, of course, would’ve liked to have made a splash in the Atlantic 10 tournament last week, and to have earned themselves a chance to play in the NCAA tournament.

But, though that ultimately didn’t happen, Rhoades still wants his group to seize the opportunity it does have, to make an NIT run.

“Guys were upset that we weren't in [the NCAA tournament],” guard KeShawn Curry said after Tuesday’s game. “So [Rhoades’] main focus just been to see it through and be enthusiastic. And just be excited to be able to put on a VCU jersey again."

The mission began successfully Tuesday, the third-seeded Rams impressing in many ways en route to a 90-79 victory over visiting Princeton at the Siegel Center.

Galvanized by their performance in the last two games, losses to Saint Louis and Richmond, they made Tuesday just a beginning to what they will try to make a two-week journey, toward glory in Madison Square Garden at the end.

"I feel like the last two games just built up a fire and anger,” guard Jayden Nunn said, “just to make us play harder, try to win the next game really.”

After the NIT bracket was released on Sunday night, VCU held a team meeting to discuss what it had ahead. And Rhoades — who majored in history at Lebanon Valley College (1991-95), while helping the Flying Dutchmen to a D-III national title and winning D-III national player of the year — gave the Rams a brief history lesson on the NIT, to help motivate them.

He spoke of how the tournament, founded in 1938 — one year before the NCAA tournament — used to be the tournament of choice in the early years. And he talked about how the prestige that lies in a possible opportunity to play in MSG, where the tournament’s semifinals and finals will be played, on March 29 and March 31.

“Like, that's a big deal, right? To them, not as much, because there's not as many games in the Garden — or big games, as there used to be when I was growing up,” Rhoades said. “So, in my wildest dreams, thinking about playing or coaching in Madison Square Garden, are you kidding me? I mean, that's — better chance going to the moon.”

But to get to MSG, Rhoades told the Rams, they have to see things through.

And thus, the hoodies were given out Sunday — “quick turnaround,” Rhoades joked. And both Curry and Ace Baldwin Jr. mentioned the “see it through” motto in postgame comments on Tuesday.

“You got to see through practice. You got to be here, you got to be in the moment and we got to see it through for the day,” Rhoades said. “And you got to see it through trying to beat Princeton. We got to see it through together.”

The Rams, Rhoades believed, saw it through on Tuesday. Three notable points of emphasis coming in were defense (particularly limiting 3-pointers), and keeping fouls and turnovers in check.

Rhoades, after the loss to UR Friday, called the fouling and the turnover woes the Rams’ Achilles heel all year.

But VCU kept those two deficiencies in check about as well as it has all season on Tuesday — 13 fouls and seven turnovers tied season lows in both areas.

“We're going to play hard ... But you got to be really disciplined,” Rhoades said. “And I thought, because we were disciplined, we didn't foul as much."

Then overall the Rams, who over the course of the season went from inefficient on the offensive end to largely productive, had their best offensive output of the year Tuesday — 90 total points, 58.1% from the field, 56 points in the paint and 51 second-half points were all season bests.

And, on individual levels, Baldwin had a career-high 23 points, Curry had 23 points of his own (just 5 off his career high) and Vince Williams Jr. had another all-around night, his third double-double: 17 points and 11 rebounds, with six assists and two steals as well.

“I just feel like this game just, it allowed us to be ourselves,” Curry said. “It allowed us to know that we can be ourselves and win. And that was just the main focus.”

So, in correcting flaws and playing to potential, the Rams have seen it through so far in the NIT. Next is a game this weekend against either No. 2 seed Wake Forest or Towson, who play on Wednesday night.

And, in a quest to close this season on a high note, what VCU has sights on is NYC and MSG.

“I've had so much fun coaching these guys, and there was a lot of overachieving this year,” Rhoades said. “No reason why we can't keep it going."