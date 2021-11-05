In playoffs for first time in five years, Kickers begin title quest at FC Tucson Saturday

When Darren Sawatzky was brought into the Kickers organization two years ago, he made his intentions very clear, Akira Fitzgerald recalled Thursday.
Sawatzky, who assumed the role of Richmond’s coach and sporting director, expressed to the club when he arrived in November 2019 that he planned to establish a winning culture.
He conveyed then that he planned to chase a trophy right away. And the Kickers nearly earned the chance to play for one in Sawatzky’s debut season last year, narrowly missing out on a spot in the USL League One title game as part of an abbreviated, two-team 2020 postseason format.
Now though, after a fall run of five straight wins propelled them back into playoff position, Richmond will in fact get its chance at that trophy this year.
The Kickers punched their first playoff ticket since 2016 last week, and now, seeded fifth in the six-team field, Richmond will begin postseason play at FC Tucson on Saturday night in a match that’ll kick off at 10 p.m. ET.
“I think, for me, it just shows we can put a lot of trust in the way that Darren sees his project and the way he sees where he wants to take this group,” Fitzgerald, the Kickers’ third-year goalkeeper, said. "And he's proven that he can take us there. And we've proven as a group that we can do it as well. So, now taking the step in the playoffs is a huge step.”
The way the schedule and playoff bracket worked out means Saturday will mark a quick rematch for Richmond and Tucson — the Kickers fell 4-2 at Tucson in the regular-season finale last Saturday.
It also created, for the Kickers, an extended trip in Tucson. The club opted to stay there the entire week leading up to Saturday’s playoff game, rather than coming back to Richmond then traveling back.
Richmond took advantage to go for a hike at Sabino Canyon on Monday,
"There's all these big cactuses, which is something that a lot of these guys probably haven't seen before,” said Sawatzky, who coached FC Tucson in 2019. “So it was an opportunity for us to re-gen and get to see the natural area.”
Then the team settled into a practice schedule for Tuesday through Friday.
One of the catalysts of the Kickers’ romp to playoff qualification was Emiliano Terzaghi, who has continued to be a consistent source of goal production. He was USL League One’s Golden Boot winner last year, scoring a circuit-high 10 goals in 15 games to bring Richmond to the brink of the title game.
This year he scored a league single-season record 18 goals in 27 games to win Golden Boot honors again. That included six goals in the Kickers’ final seven regular-season games, with a goal apiece in a string of three straight 1-0 wins earlier this fall.
"This year it has even more importance than last year because it's a way of backing up what occurred last year,” Terzaghi said of the honor, through a translator. “The opponents know [me] now, the league knows [me], knows about [me]."
His contributions figure to be key again this Saturday, in what will be the third matchup this year between the Kickers and FC Tucson. They split the regular-season series — Richmond won their first bout 1-0 in July.
Coming out of the 4-2 loss last week, Sawatzky would like to see his group defend better as a group, protecting the middle of the field in a more effective way.
“They found a little bit of rhythm in the game and found some goals … a couple of those goals were really uncharacteristic of us, even when we weren't as consistent as we should be,” Sawatzky said.
A win in Tucson would put Richmond in a Nov. 13 semifinal against second-seeded Greenville Triumph SC, which has a quarterfinal bye this week.
The Kickers, Sawatzky said, are not excited just to be in the playoffs. That is the expectation, he said.
So now that they’re where they expect to be, what they really want is just three wins away. The quest begins Saturday.
“Excited to have the opportunity to attain a championship, hopefully,” Terzaghi said.
