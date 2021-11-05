In playoffs for first time in five years, Kickers begin title quest at FC Tucson Saturday

"This year it has even more importance than last year because it's a way of backing up what occurred last year,” Terzaghi said of the honor, through a translator. “The opponents know [me] now, the league knows [me], knows about [me]."

His contributions figure to be key again this Saturday, in what will be the third matchup this year between the Kickers and FC Tucson. They split the regular-season series — Richmond won their first bout 1-0 in July.

Coming out of the 4-2 loss last week, Sawatzky would like to see his group defend better as a group, protecting the middle of the field in a more effective way.

“They found a little bit of rhythm in the game and found some goals … a couple of those goals were really uncharacteristic of us, even when we weren't as consistent as we should be,” Sawatzky said.

A win in Tucson would put Richmond in a Nov. 13 semifinal against second-seeded Greenville Triumph SC, which has a quarterfinal bye this week.

The Kickers, Sawatzky said, are not excited just to be in the playoffs. That is the expectation, he said.

So now that they’re where they expect to be, what they really want is just three wins away. The quest begins Saturday.

“Excited to have the opportunity to attain a championship, hopefully,” Terzaghi said.