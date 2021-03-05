In return, Hyland leads VCU to A-10 tournament semifinals with 73-68 win over Dayton

There were more than 100 fans in attendance, mostly supporting VCU but with a smattering of Dayton fans as well. Each team playing in Friday’s session at the Siegel Center was allotted 120 tickets.

And Hyland continued to put on a show for them as the first half progressed. He hit his second and third 3-pointers of the half at the 7:29 and 6:36 marks, to put VCU up 29-15, before a Dayton 10-second violation.

The Flyers surrendered 11 first-half turnovers total.

VCU led 37-26 at the break after a long, fadeaway 2-point jumper that Hyland hit while falling out of bounds, right before the first-half buzzer.

In the second half, it was Hyland’s teammates who finished the job on the offensive end.

Freshman wing Jamir Watkins scored two of VCU’s baskets back-to-back, a 3 and an emphatic dunk in transition, early in the half to push the Rams’ lead to 15, 40-15, at the 14:12 mark.

Hason Ward scored on a layup, then a dunk on an alley-oop from Hyland about a minute later, to push it to 16, 49-33, with 11:57 to play.