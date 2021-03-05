In return, Hyland leads VCU to A-10 tournament semifinals with 73-68 win over Dayton

How was VCU’s Bones Hyland feeling Friday against Dayton, coming off a right foot sprain that kept him out for the Rams’ final two regular-season games?
Judging by his play, the answer was “pretty good.”
Hyland, the Rams’ star, who was tied for the Atlantic 10 scoring lead entering the day, torched the Flyers early and often.
He showed no ill effects of the injury, sprinting for a layup on a fast break four minutes in and demonstrating his typical range from beyond the arc.
Hyland had 22 points in the first half alone, and finished with 30 in the Rams’ 73-68 victory in the A-10 tournament quarterfinals, at the Siegel Center.
Second-seeded VCU (18-6) will play the winner of Friday’s fourth quarterfinal, between No. 3 seed Davidson and No. 6 George Mason, at 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Siegel Center in the tournament semifinals.
The Rams took control of Friday’s game early. Freshman point guard Ace Baldwin hit a 3 on the Rams’ first possession, the foundation of an early 11-1 lead.
Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher got the Flyers within 13-8 at the 13:48 mark, but then VCU ran off on an 8-0 run that included a Dayton shot-clock violation, which prompted a “V-C-U” chant from the fans in attendance.
There were more than 100 fans in attendance, mostly supporting VCU but with a smattering of Dayton fans as well. Each team playing in Friday’s session at the Siegel Center was allotted 120 tickets.
And Hyland continued to put on a show for them as the first half progressed. He hit his second and third 3-pointers of the half at the 7:29 and 6:36 marks, to put VCU up 29-15, before a Dayton 10-second violation.
The Flyers surrendered 11 first-half turnovers total.
VCU led 37-26 at the break after a long, fadeaway 2-point jumper that Hyland hit while falling out of bounds, right before the first-half buzzer.
In the second half, it was Hyland’s teammates who finished the job on the offensive end.
Freshman wing Jamir Watkins scored two of VCU’s baskets back-to-back, a 3 and an emphatic dunk in transition, early in the half to push the Rams’ lead to 15, 40-15, at the 14:12 mark.
Hason Ward scored on a layup, then a dunk on an alley-oop from Hyland about a minute later, to push it to 16, 49-33, with 11:57 to play.
Hyland exited the game after the dunk and was attended to by sports medicine director Dennis Williams on the bench. He returned at the 9:26 mark. His first points of the second half came on a free throw with 7:27 to play and he followed with a layup.
Dayton pulled to within 6 twice in the late stages. After the first time, with 3:49 to play following a 9-0 Flyers run, Baldwin responded with a pair of free throws. And after the second time, with 1:49 to play, Hyland responded with a layup
Then, after Dayton got within 5 with about 10 second remaining, Hyland hit two more free throws. Crutcher scored on a layup before the buzzer.
VCU’s win was its third over Dayton this season, and the Rams are now 3-0 against the Flyers in A-10 tournament play. They beat them in the 2015 title game and the 2018 second round.
