In return to competition, James Madison rolls to 38-10 victory at William & Mary

Also, as players emerged from COVID-19 protocol, Cignetti hinted on Tuesday that the Dukes would have some pieces missing. And that proved to be the case.

For one, the plan had been to start junior Gage Moloney at quarterback in place of Johnson. Johnson started JMU’s first three games, but was benched in the third quarter at Elon. But Moloney was nowhere to be found at William & Mary, and Johnson kept the starting spot.

Johnson was effective, going 16 of 22 for 220 yards passing and a touchdown in three quarters of work. Junior quarterback Patrick Bentley made his second career appearance to start the fourth quarter, before freshman Kyle Adams entered for the Dukes in the second drive of the frame, his first career appearance..

Also missing was starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese and reserves Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse. And freshman offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, who started at left tackle at Elon.

But the Dukes’ lineup of running backs runs so deep it didn’t necessarily matter on Saturday. Jawon Hamilton, the Dukes’ second-leading rusher entering the day, started and had 13 carries for 40 yard and two touchdowns. Freshman Kaelon Black had an early career day that included his first career score, an 11-yard run in the third quarter.