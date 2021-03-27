In return to competition, James Madison rolls to 38-10 victory at William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG — Coming off a three-week gap between games, due to a rash of COVID-19 cases, James Madison emerged with fury on Saturday at William & Mary.
It took no time for the Dukes to kick into gear after the layoff, which included a pause in activity before a return to practice this past Monday. In fact, JMU orchestrated its best start since its season opener at home against Morehead State on Feb. 20.
A no-huddle Dukes offense piloted by quarterback Cole Johnson and supplemented by JMU’s formidable stable of running backs, filleted the William & Mary offense from the opening drive.
Four touchdowns in JMU’s first four drives of the afternoon put the Tribe in a hole they could never get out of. And the Dukes, the top-ranked team in the country in the STATS FCS Top 25 poll, won 38-10 at Zable Stadium.
COVID-19 cases postponed JMU’s previous two scheduled contests, at home against William & Mary (March 13) and at home against Richmond (March 20). Early in the week before the Richmond game, there were 28 players who were affected: 12 who tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 who were contact traced.
Before the start of this past week, JMU had just one practice since its March 6 game at Elon, which was the program’s last game before Saturday’s in Williamsburg.
Also, as players emerged from COVID-19 protocol, Cignetti hinted on Tuesday that the Dukes would have some pieces missing. And that proved to be the case.
For one, the plan had been to start junior Gage Moloney at quarterback in place of Johnson. Johnson started JMU’s first three games, but was benched in the third quarter at Elon. But Moloney was nowhere to be found at William & Mary, and Johnson kept the starting spot.
Johnson was effective, going 16 of 22 for 220 yards passing and a touchdown in three quarters of work. Junior quarterback Patrick Bentley made his second career appearance to start the fourth quarter, before freshman Kyle Adams entered for the Dukes in the second drive of the frame, his first career appearance..
Also missing was starting running back Percy Agyei-Obese and reserves Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse. And freshman offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, who started at left tackle at Elon.
But the Dukes’ lineup of running backs runs so deep it didn’t necessarily matter on Saturday. Jawon Hamilton, the Dukes’ second-leading rusher entering the day, started and had 13 carries for 40 yard and two touchdowns. Freshman Kaelon Black had an early career day that included his first career score, an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
Freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., a former Highland Springs standout, also had an early career day with six catches for 86 yards.
Overall for JMU (4-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) it was the most prolific outing offensively since the Morehead State game. In addition to Hamilton and Wells, former Hanover standout Clayton Cheatham (6-yard reception) and Alex Miller (7-yard run on fake field goal) had scores.
The Dukes were not missing starters on defense, and largely stifled William & Mary.
The Tribe (1-2, 1-2) were without dynamic sophomore starting quarterback Hollis Mathis due to an upper-body injury. Senior Ted Hefter started in his place.
William & Mary reached the end zone late, on a 6-yard pass from Hefter to Seth Dunn with 4:19 to play.
JMU is next scheduled to travel to face Richmond Saturday, and William & Mary will travel to play Elon the same day.
