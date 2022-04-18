In second year at VCU, Campbell Ellis has blossomed into reliable choice in Rams' rotation

The moment Campbell Ellis arrived back on VCU’s campus for the fall semester this past year, he took control of the program's pitching staff.

"With his work ethic,” Rams coach Shawn Stiffler said Monday afternoon. “He just set the tone all year with his work ethic.”

Ellis, a lefty out of Georgetown, Ontario, Canada, had already impressed as a bullpen arm for VCU as a freshman in 2021. But then he took that promising foundation and built a study spot for himself within the Rams’ staff.

He added strength in the weight room, added a changeup to his arsenal and sharpened his mental approach.

The leaps Ellis took made it a no-brainer for VCU to shift him from the bullpen to the starting rotation.

And with the work ethic as a basis, Ellis has shined in that role as a sophomore this season — a reliable option. The 6-4, 200 pounder has led the nation with 12 starts this year. And he hasn’t allowed a run in each of his last four outings, dropping his ERA to 2.97, fourth in the Atlantic 10.

Ellis is someone who has done nothing but impress since he came to VCU, Stiffler said. And the Rams (19-15) will hope to get another impressive outing out of him Tuesday in a big midweek bout, against 11th-ranked Virginia (27-9) at The Diamond.

He’s scheduled to make his 13th start, a 7 p.m. first pitch.

“I’m comfortable and confident,” Ellis said Monday, of how he’s performed. “And I’m going to continue to do that and trust myself and trust [pitching coach Seth Cutler-Votz] and my team. And just going to put my team in the best position to win, that’s what it’s all about.”

Former VCU pitching coach Mike McRae, who was hired as the head coach at William & Mary last fall, was who targeted Ellis as a prospect for the Rams. It was a Canadian connection — McRae is a native of Niagara Falls, Ontario.

McRae saw Ellis pitch in a Canada Cup tournament — Ellis performed well that particular weekend and McRae opened the lines of communication. The Rams needed a lefty and Ellis' physical attributes, at over 6 feet tall, piqued their interest. Ellis was then hooked once he took a visit to campus.

And early in his freshman year — at the back end of fall ball in 2020 — Stiffler saw the makings of something valuable.

“This guy, if he's a stock I'd buy it,” Stiffler said, recalling his feeling then.

The Rams gave Ellis an opportunity early in his freshman year, including in some high-pressure situations. His second career outing came against Central Michigan, with the Chippewas trying to rally — one on in a three-run game in the seventh.

His third outing came against an 18th-ranked Virginia Tech team, with two on in a five-run game in the seventh inning.

“Didn't back down,” Stiffler said of Ellis.

Ellis’ role increased over the course of the rest of the season, helping VCU to its program-record 22-game win streak and an A-10 tournament title. He finished with a 3.25 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched across 15 appearances. He had a 6-1 record.

Over the summer, then, Ellis completely changed his body, Stiffler said. And he emphasized the changeup, which he considered a big step for him.

So, in Stiffler’s mind, there was no denying when Ellis returned to school in the fall semester that he would move out of the bullpen and start for the Rams. It was one of the easiest decisions Stiffler had to make.

“I knew deep down that I could give myself that opportunity if I worked hard enough and pitched well,” Ellis said.

After McRae was hired at William & Mary in October, Stiffler hired former VCU and Henrico High standout Seth Cutler-Voltz as the Rams’ new pitching coach. Cutler-Voltz holds weekly mental meetings with VCU’s pitchers.

And Ellis considers his current mindset on the mound to be his biggest area of improvement this year compared to last.

“I’ve always been an aggressive pitcher, but it’s making adjustments and not allowing the pitch before to affect what’s going to happen in the next pitch,” Ellis said. “Just the forward mindset.”

Now, dating back to William & Mary on March 29, Ellis hasn’t allowed a run in his last 15 innings pitched, over four starts. He’s allowed just seven hits and has struck out 12 in that span. He held Richmond hitless over four innings in his last outing, on Friday.

UVA’s lineup will present a challenge Tuesday — despite dropping six of their last seven, the Cavaliers still rank eighth nationally in overall batting average, at .318. But Stiffler said the philosophy of the Rams’ staff is that if they execute quality pitches, the percentages will play out in their favor.

It’s something Ellis has done particularly well of late, feeding off a deliberate work ethic and intentional approach that has cemented him as a fixture in the Rams’ rotation.

“He's in a position where his success is kind of rolling, and repeating,” Stiffler said. “And so, I'm not shocked or surprised at all."