In stands, in spirit, ex-VMI kicker Lee Wimbish (Collegiate) joining Keydets for key game

VMI kicker Jerry Rice against The Citadel on Saturday will receive substantial support in spirit from an observer who knows the job and will be among Foster Stadium’s socially distanced 3,000 fans.

Lee Wimbish, a Collegiate graduate who was the kicker on VMI’s last team with a winning record – 6-3-1 in 1981 – will be in Lexington for the regular-season finale that could net the Keydets the Southern Conference championship, the program’s first trip to the FCS playoffs, and The Silver Shako Trophy, which goes to the victor in the Military Classic of the South.

Wimbish played his position from a different angle.

He was among the college game’s final wave of straight-on kickers. There may have been another kickoff man in early-1980s Southern Conference competition who booted straight-on, but Wimbish can recall only soccer-style field-goal and PAT specialists around the league when he played.

“It was kind of going that way,” said Wimbish, also a standout defensive lineman at Collegiate, but strictly a kicker at VMI.