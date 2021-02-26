In-state talent adds fuel to fire of UVA-Virginia Tech women's lacrosse rivlary

“Clearly at the high school and middle school level it’s grown,” said Myers, in her 26th season leading the Cavaliers. “But I think it reflects just how many opportunities there are to play in the state of Virginia when you get to college.”

UVA aims to have one or two in-state players sign in each eight-woman class Myers brings in. The Cavaliers currently have seven Virginia products on their roster, including the Richmond trio of Sinnott, Williamson and freshman midfielder Maggie Bostain, a highly-touted recruit.

Tech, which has signed larger classes under Sung, has 12 players from Virginia on this year’s team, including seven freshmen. That group includes defender Kacie Hanson from Roanoke and attack Whitney Liebler from Williamsburg.

Liebler has started twice this season and scored five goals in the Hokies’ win over Longwood on Tuesday.

“A few years ago, no one was really looking at Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth,” said Hanson. “It was more UVA. But I think definitely since Coach Sung has been here it’s a program to really watch.”

Many of the in-state players Tech and UVA have parents who went to the schools and grew up rooting for either the Hokies or the Hoos. They’ve felt a part of the rivalry for years. Saturday, however, is another level.

“We’ve seen it our whole lives, the whole rivalry between UVA and Tech,” said Liebler. “Now, we get to go out there and have our moment.”