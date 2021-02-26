In-state talent adds fuel to fire of UVA-Virginia Tech women's lacrosse rivlary

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse program debuted in 1997. It took the Hokies 15 years and 17 games before they beat rival UVA. And though Tech is just 2-6 against the Cavaliers since 2012, the team goes into Saturday’s game at Virginia believing they have their opponents’ attention and respect.
“For them, I don’t think they used to look at it as a rivalry, because they were always beating us,” said fifth-year Tech coach John Sung. “Now, they know, if they don’t bring their A-game, they know they can get beat by us.”
Sung is 1-2 against UVA. In his first season, 2017, the Hokies fell 6-5 in Charlottesville. The next year, they scored a 16-12 home win. In 2019, Tech led 10-7 midway through the first half, only to fall 13-10, a defeat Sung said “stung” the players on that team.
They’ll get a chance to erase that sting Saturday when his 15th-ranked Hokies (2-1) visit No. 12 Virginia (3-0). It’s a game UVA’s current players say they will be up for, as well.
“We grew up appreciating that Virginia-Virginia Tech rivalry,” said UVA senior attack Liza Williamson, a former St. Catherine’s School star. “It makes every game against them super exciting. … Virginia historically had been a better lacrosse program. Recently Tech has definitely been on the rise.”
Under Sung, the Hokies have gone 42-29, been regulars in the Top 25 rankings and beaten eight ranked opponents.
“I think every year they’ve gotten a lot better,” said UVA senior defender Gwin Sinnott, a former Collegiate School standout. “And so I know this year it should be a really, really good game.”
It isn’t just Tech’s emergence as a competitive foe that’s elevated the rivalry. With the growth of the sport for girls at the high school and club level around the Commonwealth, both teams’ rosters have increasingly more and more in-state players, athletes who grew up knowing about the rivalry between the ACC schools.
While the northern Virginia area is still the state’s hotbed of lacrosse talent, schools are increasingly finding prospects in other places, including Richmond and the Tidewater area.
“I think across the board, this state has produced so many great players,” said Sung. “It’s geographically stronger from north to south, but now it’s starting to come down that pipeline. Now, you’re getting really good kids from all the way down the state now.”
The emergence of more high school girls’ lacrosse programs and more club teams throughout Virginia has been the driving force. And longtime UVA coach Julie Myers said the number and quality of college programs around the Commonwealth have given rise that trend, giving young girls a tangible goal of playing high-level Division I lacrosse in their home state.
“Clearly at the high school and middle school level it’s grown,” said Myers, in her 26th season leading the Cavaliers. “But I think it reflects just how many opportunities there are to play in the state of Virginia when you get to college.”
UVA aims to have one or two in-state players sign in each eight-woman class Myers brings in. The Cavaliers currently have seven Virginia products on their roster, including the Richmond trio of Sinnott, Williamson and freshman midfielder Maggie Bostain, a highly-touted recruit.
Tech, which has signed larger classes under Sung, has 12 players from Virginia on this year’s team, including seven freshmen. That group includes defender Kacie Hanson from Roanoke and attack Whitney Liebler from Williamsburg.
Liebler has started twice this season and scored five goals in the Hokies’ win over Longwood on Tuesday.
“A few years ago, no one was really looking at Virginia Tech in the Commonwealth,” said Hanson. “It was more UVA. But I think definitely since Coach Sung has been here it’s a program to really watch.”
Many of the in-state players Tech and UVA have parents who went to the schools and grew up rooting for either the Hokies or the Hoos. They’ve felt a part of the rivalry for years. Saturday, however, is another level.
“We’ve seen it our whole lives, the whole rivalry between UVA and Tech,” said Liebler. “Now, we get to go out there and have our moment.”
