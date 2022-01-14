In Sun Belt era, JMU wants to keep in-state hoops matchups intact

"The break we had between our Radford game and Hofstra game was extremely difficult,” Byington said. “And we only had a few practices. The anxiety of what was going on in our program and how contagious this virus was, really, it set us back.”

The Dukes, then, weren’t nearly the same team in that first game back against Hofstra this past Sunday, Byington said — from conditioning to timing in execution, and more.

Defense has been a strength for JMU — 11th nationally in steals per game (11.1), 18th nationally in total turnovers forced per game and second in the CAA holding teams to 65.4 points per game — but the group gave up a season-high 87 points and didn’t score in the final 3:45 in an 87-80 loss to the Pride.

Then JMU was down to just eight scholarship players against Northeastern on Tuesday, due to a mix of COVID-19 protocol and injury. But the Dukes beat a Huskies squad that was also not at full strength, without leading scorer Shaquille Walters (12.9 points per game) for a fourth straight game, 89-66.

“We're talented — good enough still to win,” Byington said of his team now compared to December, before the issues with COVID-19. “But we're not at the same place we were. But we're going to get there.”