In Sun Belt era, JMU wants to keep in-state hoops matchups intact

James Madison and William & Mary have played 100 times in men’s basketball.
The Dukes and Tribe, with the exception of last season’s abbreviated slate, have face each other every year since 1978. William & Mary is JMU’s most-played opponent in 45 seasons of Division I competition.
But their meeting on Saturday afternoon will be one of their last as conference foes.
JMU’s move from the Colonial Athletic Association to the Sun Belt Conference continues to approach on the horizon, with a Sun Belt schedule on the Dukes’ docket as soon as next season.
Still, the end of JMU and the CAA won’t necessarily mean the end of JMU versus William & Mary, and other in-state games like it.
The Sun Belt will have just one other state team in it — former CAA foe Old Dominion, which will join from Conference USA.
But Dukes coach Mark Byington is an advocate for keeping Virginia matchups like William & Mary and more on JMU’s schedule moving forward, as part of the program’s nonconference schedules.
“All those kind of historical CAA teams that were in that nice geographic area, like, we need to play them,” Byington said Thursday. “And the fans like it. I believe most of the coaches are on board. But we need to play those."
The Sun Belt, besides ODU and Marshall, has a predominantly southern footprint, from Appalachian State in Boone, N.C., to Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.
Meanwhile, since VCU joined the Atlantic 10 in 2012, George Mason joined the A-10 in 2013 and ODU joined Conference USA in 2013, William & Mary has been JMU’s only in-state CAA hoops rival.
However, since the 2012-13 season, JMU in out-of-conference competition has played Radford seven times, Richmond six times, George Mason six times, ODU five times, UVA four times, Hampton twice, Longwood twice, Norfolk State twice and VCU once.
And JMU will play UVA again next season.
Those types of games won’t cease in the new chapter that’s ahead for JMU.
“There's a lot of good teams in the state of Virginia,” Byington said. “We need to keep those games going nonconference wise, because it's great for rivalries, it's great for the fans.”
JMU (10-3, 1-1 CAA) beat ODU, George Mason, UVA and Radford in nonconference play this year. But, after the Radford game on Dec. 11, COVID-19 issues kept the Dukes out of game competition for 29 days.
First, COVID-19 protocols at Morgan State canceled a Dec. 21 matchup. Then COVID-19 protocols at JMU canceled a Dec. 28 game at Penn, and postponed CAA games against Towson, Delaware and Drexel.
"The break we had between our Radford game and Hofstra game was extremely difficult,” Byington said. “And we only had a few practices. The anxiety of what was going on in our program and how contagious this virus was, really, it set us back.”
The Dukes, then, weren’t nearly the same team in that first game back against Hofstra this past Sunday, Byington said — from conditioning to timing in execution, and more.
Defense has been a strength for JMU — 11th nationally in steals per game (11.1), 18th nationally in total turnovers forced per game and second in the CAA holding teams to 65.4 points per game — but the group gave up a season-high 87 points and didn’t score in the final 3:45 in an 87-80 loss to the Pride.
Then JMU was down to just eight scholarship players against Northeastern on Tuesday, due to a mix of COVID-19 protocol and injury. But the Dukes beat a Huskies squad that was also not at full strength, without leading scorer Shaquille Walters (12.9 points per game) for a fourth straight game, 89-66.
“We're talented — good enough still to win,” Byington said of his team now compared to December, before the issues with COVID-19. “But we're not at the same place we were. But we're going to get there.”
When Byington looks at the William & Mary (3-12, 2-0 CAA) team that the Dukes will play at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Kaplan Arena, he sees a group finding its rhythm. After starting 1-12, the Tribe won their first two league games, 63-62 over Hofstra and 71-70 over Northeastern, a game in which they had five scorers in double figures.
Mekhel Harvey, a 6-9 forward who led the CAA with 2.9 blocks per game and led William & Mary with six rebounds per game last season, has been back in the rotation the last three games after he was suspended for the school’s fall semester due to a violation of school policy.
“You're looking at them kind of gelling and coming together, that they don't look like the same team they were a month ago,” Byington said. “Which I'm sure they're excited about.”
But the Tribe haven’t played since Dec. 31 due to COVID-19.
JMU and William & Mary, after Saturday, are scheduled to meet one more time, Feb. 12 in Harrisonburg. The all-time series is tied 50-50.
And Byington would like that series, and others like it, to come with the Dukes in the Sun Belt era.
“Anything in our geographic footprint, especially when it's a common opponent for the fans,” Byington said. “The travel's much easier. I think we should be playing William & Mary every year.”
