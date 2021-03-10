In title game, R-MC faces player who set ODAC rebounding mark (26) Tuesday

Randolph-Macon’s plan for Thursday night’s ODAC championship game at Lynchburg may start with two works: “Box out.” The Yellow Jackets are facing a player who set an ODAC rebounding record Tuesday.

In the Hornets’ 66-62 overtime win over Ferrum in the league semifinals, 6-foot-6 senior T.C. Thacker grabbed 26 rebounds, 10 of them on the offensive end, to go with 23 points. R-MC did not face Lynchburg this season, but Yellow Jackets coach Josh Merkel on Wednesday wasn’t looking for Lynchburg video streams to get a sense of Thacker’s potential.

Merkel saw Thacker, who’s from Madison Heights, score 30 and grab 13 rebounds (6 offensive) for Lynchburg in last February’s 85-82 R-MC overtime victory in Ashland. That Yellow Jackets team went on to win the ODAC championship and finish 28-2 (15-1 ODAC).

“He is legit,” Merkel said of Thacker, who averages 16 points and 17 rebounds. “He goes full-throttle. He’s a grown man out there.”

In the ODAC record book, Thacker’s 26-rebound game surpassed the 25-rebound game during the 1978-79 season of Lynchburg’s E.D. Schechterly.