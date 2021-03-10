In title game, R-MC faces player who set ODAC rebounding mark (26) Tuesday

Randolph-Macon’s plan for Thursday night’s ODAC championship game at Lynchburg may start with two works: “Box out.” The Yellow Jackets are facing a player who set an ODAC rebounding record Tuesday.
In the Hornets’ 66-62 overtime win over Ferrum in the league semifinals, 6-foot-6 senior T.C. Thacker grabbed 26 rebounds, 10 of them on the offensive end, to go with 23 points. R-MC did not face Lynchburg this season, but Yellow Jackets coach Josh Merkel on Wednesday wasn’t looking for Lynchburg video streams to get a sense of Thacker’s potential.
Merkel saw Thacker, who’s from Madison Heights, score 30 and grab 13 rebounds (6 offensive) for Lynchburg in last February’s 85-82 R-MC overtime victory in Ashland. That Yellow Jackets team went on to win the ODAC championship and finish 28-2 (15-1 ODAC).
“He is legit,” Merkel said of Thacker, who averages 16 points and 17 rebounds. “He goes full-throttle. He’s a grown man out there.”
In the ODAC record book, Thacker’s 26-rebound game surpassed the 25-rebound game during the 1978-79 season of Lynchburg’s E.D. Schechterly.
The Hornets also feature 6-1 senior Tharon Suggs (17.6 ppg). In addition to Suggs and Thacker, “They’ve got some great role guys, older guys, and it should be fun,” said Merkel. “At times, they look like one of the best teams that you’re going to see. I just don’t know that it’s always been consistent, and some of that might have to do with COVID.”
Third-seeded Lynchburg (6-3) had eight games canceled for pandemic-related issues, and fifth-seeded R-MC (10-0) had nine games canceled for the same reason.
Merkel said that through two ODAC tournament wins, the Yellow Jackets have impressed him with their “appreciation and excitement to play, and not caring about the fact that it’s on the road or where it is or who it is.”
R-MC is ranked No. 1 in Division III, but is seeded fifth in the ODAC tournament because it played only three league games during the regular season. To be eligible for a top-four seed, teams were required to play a minimum of four ODAC games.
Four Yellow Jackets average in double-figures, led by the 17.5-point average of guard Buzz Anthony, who also averages 6.5 assists.
“We talk about anyone, anywhere, any time,” said Merkel. “And they’ve embodied that with their approach and how they’ve played.”
(804) 649-6233
@RTDjohnoconnor