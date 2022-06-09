In Year 5 together, Andres Pedroso and Gianni Ross helped deliver UVA tennis its fifth national title

CHARLOTTESVILLE – The bruised knuckles all proved worth it.

For Virginia tennis’s Jeffrey von der Schulenburg, pairing in doubles with fifth-year senior Gianni Ross, gave the sophomore from Switzerland insight into the fiery, focused approach the Chicagoan brings to the court.

“When he’d fist bump me, he’d break my knuckles,” von der Schulenburg said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘I know you want to get fired up, but you don’t have to break my hand.’”

Ross was UVA coach Andres Pedroso’s first recruit back in 2017, when Pedroso took over a Cavaliers’ program coming off three straight national titles – the first piece in Pedroso’s plan to rebuild the roster and hang a championship banner himself at the team’s Boar’s Head Resort facility.

“So, I trusted the guy going into college, even though the team wasn’t where it was supposed to be or where we’d like it to be,” said Ross. “I was given the opportunity to play for Virginia and also play high in the lineup. I also knew, at some point, Andres was going to do a great job recruiting and building players back to where this program, well, where we are right now basically.”

Where UVA is right now is coming off its latest national title. Thursday, Pedroso was named the ACC coach of the year for the third straight time.

Sophomore Iñaki Montes de la Torre earned the league’s player of the year honor. Sophomore Chris Rodesch joined Montes on the ACC’s first-team, von der Schulenburg and senior Ryan Goetz received second-team honors and Ross made the third team.

“The culture was in place,” said Pedroso. “[Former coach] Brian Boland set me up for success in a lot of ways when I got this job. A lot of that was in place. We just needed to get the players in to put us in that position.”

In 2018, the team lost in its second match at an NCAA regional. By the next year, Virginia was back among the national title contenders, advancing through a super regional before falling to Wake Forest at the national championships. The 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and, last season, UVA lost to Southern California in the Round of 16.

This year, the Cavaliers suffered through a five-match losing streak – albeit against high-level competition – in early February.

But all along, veterans like Ross had urged the team to build toward May, to be peaking for the postseason.

UVA won its next 23 matches, capturing an ACC title and then the national championship, 4-0 over Kentucky on May 22 in Champaign, Ill.

It was Ross, who ended his career on a 12-match singles winning streak, who clinched the championship, a fitting, cyclical end for a player who struggled to find a school life/tennis balance in his earliest years but became the team’s captain and leader this season.

He and von der Schulenburg gave UVA the early lead winning their doubles match, then Ross sealed the victory with a 6-4, 6-4 singles win over Kentucky’s Joshua Lapadat.

Ross said he still gets chills thinking about the final point.

“I don’t know if that will ever wear off,” he said. “There was a lot of sacrifices. I think everyone understands what it means to get to this point. But doing it is different.”

Pedroso understood from the moment he was hired – the day after the team won its third consecutive title under Boland – what would be expected from him. It’s something the 43-year-old New York native has embraced.

“The job is a lot more fun with that expectation,” he said, sitting overlooking the team’s indoor courts and the past championship banners. “I couldn’t imagine being at a place where the expectation was to be in the top 20 or top 25. To walk into this indoor facility and see these banners and think, ‘Are we ever going to be able to put up another one?’ is motivating.”

Ross believes Pedroso has built something sustainable now. Next year’s team, he said, has the talent to win again. It just needs one thing – the next young-turned-veteran player to step up and lead.

And maybe bruise a few knuckles along the way.