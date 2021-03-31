Inaugural women's ice hockey team at Virginia Tech wins ACCHL in league's first season

“Growing up in the hockey community, at a certain age you start having to use your own locker room,” Espino said. “When you play on a team and you’re the only girl, that’s really isolating. Growing up with that, I just hope it’s not like that for younger girls.”

Younger girls in the Roanoke Valley in grades one through four have come out to the skate with the team before. Grey and Espino said the best thing they can do to help bridge disparities between men’s and women’s sports is to inspire the next generation, to let young girls know they can do anything the men can do.

“Them looking up at us and learning how to skate and play, and just having fun with little kids and letting the game grow I think it a big part of that,” Espino said, “helping bridge those disparities in general.”

Espino and Grey will study abroad during their fourth years, and they are working to pass on the leadership mantle.

“It hurts to have to pass it down early,” Grey said. “We’re lucky we have a great team, there’s an incredible culture, I don’t think they’ll have too much of an issue.”

Tech’s architecture program runs for five years. So Espino and Grey hope to have one last run at hoisting another trophy with the team they’ve built from the ground up.

“I’m counting on coming back for my fifth year and raising that cup again,” Espino said, with another laugh. “There’s no doubt in my mind that I’ll be back for that.”