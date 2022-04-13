Incoming VCU transfer Zeb Jackson showed special potential early

Rob Conover was skeptical.

“Is this kid really going to be able to go with our varsity kids?” he wondered.

The kid in question was a middle school-aged Zeb Jackson. Conover was a coach at Toledo, Ohio’s St. Francis de Sales School at the time, and stumbled upon Jackson in an open gym session there one day.

It was the first time Conover saw Jackson play. And the competitive young player was taking on high school-aged competition, holding his own.

“That's where we kind of knew this kid was going to be special,” Conover said.

The inkling proved true — Conover went on to coach Jackson in high school at Maumee Valley Country Day School in Toledo, where he did some special things for the Hawks, boasting notable across-the-board production while positioning himself among the best recruits in the class of 2020.

A senior year at the esteemed Montverde Academy in Florida followed, before Jackson moved on to Michigan.

Now after two, limited years with the Wolverines, a new chapter is beginning to unfold for the former top-100 recruit — at VCU. The 6-5, 180-pound combo guard entered the transfer portal in January and, with the Rams needing to fill roster spots due to transfers out after the season, Jackson became a transfer in. He committed to VCU early this month and signed on officially this week.

The Toledo, Ohio, native gives the Rams another versatile backcourt piece, with three years of eligibility left available.

“He's going to make us better from Day 1,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said of Jackson, on Wednesday. “Kid lives in the gym, his approach is going to really fit in with the rest of the guys, and he's a worker.”

Jackson was someone who the Rams staff recruited while at Maumee Valley — they watched him play a lot, Rhoades said.

At Maumee Valley, the kid who took on high schoolers grew into a key contributor for Conover once he reached high school, at Maumee Valley. As a freshman, Jackson scored 49 points in a double-overtime game.

As a junior, Jackson scored 25 points in what Conover estimates was five minutes of fourth-quarter game time to lead Maumee Valley out of a deficit and to a victory.

“It was something that I've never seen before,” said Conover, who is Maumee Valley’s athletic director. “But he's got that ability to switch it on, just like that 49-point game.”

Jackson, who played point guard at Maumee Valley, reached No. 77 in ESPN’s list of the top 100 recruits in the Class of 2020. He committed to Michigan before his junior season at Maumee Valley.

The Wolverines were still led by coach John Beilein at the time, but Jackson stuck with the school after Beilein left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers in May 2019 and after Juwan Howard was hired.

“Michigan was obviously his dream school. He felt extremely comfortable with Beilein. Distance from home was a plus, with it only being less than an hour away. So I think all those dots kind of connected for him,” said Quincey Simpson, the former director of the C2K Elite AAU program that Jackson played in at the 16U and 17U levels. Simpson’s son, Zavier, is a former Michigan standout (2016-20).

At Maumee Valley, Jackson averaged 25.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.7 steals over three years.

Then, in search of more of a challenge, Jackson transferred to Montverde for his final year before college, where he had a lesser role for a top-ranked team that featured 2021 NBA draft No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and 2021 No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes.

At Michigan, Jackson played in 16 games as a reserve in his freshman season in 2020-21. He hit a pair of 3s in Michigan’s first-round NCAA tournament win over Texas Southern.

As a sophomore this past season, Jackson missed time due to personal reasons and played in just four games before entering the portal.

Still, Conover witnessed Jackson get better in his time at Michigan, including on the defensive end.

“You learn from the past when you're recruiting some guys, that they say the right things but do they do the right things?” Rhoades said. “And doing our homework and talking to different people in his circle and outside of his circle that have interaction with him, I think it's a kid that we're very familiar with but also that he's really grown from his experience at Michigan. And that's what I'm excited about.”

VCU reached out when scholarships opened earlier this spring, and Jackson had interest in the Rams. Jackson’s family and the family of departing senior Vince Williams Jr. know each other, said VCU assistant coach Brent Scott. Williams is also a Toledo native.

Jackson enters into a backcourt at VCU that lost Marcus Tsohonis, primarily a shooting guard, to transfer last month one year after his transfer in from Washington. But it’s a backcourt that returns starters Ace Baldwin Jr. and Jayden Nunn.

Jackson will provide the Rams another ball handler, who can play on the ball or off.

“He can play multiple positions on the court, but he can really make plays off the dribble and make shots,” Rhoades said.

Simpson, who is the coach at Lima Senior High School in Lima, Ohio, said that he feels the style of play at VCU is a good fit for Jackson. But he also said that Jackson knows he’s going to have to compete for opportunities.

For him, it’s a fresh start and for the Rams it’s added depth at a needed spot. And if things go as both sides would hope, the kid who Conover just knew would be special could do more special things at VCU.

"Zeb had to go through some stuff at Montverde, he had to go through some things at Michigan,” Simpson said. “But I think mentally it made him stronger. I think it made him tougher.

“And I think, at VCU, people are going to — they're going to know right away who Zeb Jackson is."

Note: Jimmy Nichols Jr., who entered the transfer portal last month after one season at VCU, announced Wednesday that he has committed to Coastal Carolina. The Conway, S.C., native began his career at Providence.